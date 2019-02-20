Border Force boss girlfriend pleads guilty

Roman Quaedvlieg and Sarah Jane Chisholm Rogers arrive at the Downing Centre court in Sydney today. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

The partner of former Australian Border Force boss Roman Quaedvlieg has pleaded guilty to misleading corruption investigators.

Sarah Jane Chisholm Rogers, 24, had previously denied three charges related to her giving evidence to the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity about her employment.

Rogers arrived hand-in-hand with 54-year-old Mr Quaedvlieg today at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court.

Defence lawyer Bryan Wrench entered guilty pleas to one count of giving false or misleading evidence and one count of disclosing the existence of, or information about, a summons to another person.

Both were committed in June 2017.

Crown prosecutor Jennifer Single withdrew the third charge - another of giving false or misleading evidence - and it was dismissed.

Rogers left court, again with her partner, shielding her face with her left hand and sporting a gold ring on her ring finger.

Sarah Jane Chisholm Rogers shields her face after her court appearance. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Mr Quaedvlieg was sacked in March 2018 for abusing his power by helping his partner get a job at Sydney Airport.

Mr Wrench last year told the court Rogers was informed in 2017 she would face charges but "spent about a year in the dark" until she was handed a court attendance notice.

Her partner and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had been involved in a "public stoush" and the minister had mentioned her in that stoush, the lawyer said.

On September 12, last year, Mr Dutton used parliamentary privilege to accuse the former ABF chief of grooming a woman 30 years younger than him while in the role.

The comments came after Labor quizzed the MP over claims he pushed for two Queensland police officers to secure jobs at the agency.

Rogers will face a sentence hearing in Downing Centre Local Court on May 23.