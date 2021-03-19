Ex-Sydneysider fears a light rail loss of ‘old world charm’

Former Sydneysider Terry Wingrave had his say at Wednesday night's meeting.

Former Sydneysider Terry Wingrave says he cannot understand a push for a light rail system along the beachfront.

The ex-New South Wales resident moved to Mooloolaba four years ago.

He said he was attracted by the "laid back way of living" and village feel of the area as well as the hospitals and medical services.

"It all had that old world charm which we're trying to destroy," he said.

"It had all the right pointers and it wasn't the Gold Coast."

A former UK resident of 25 years, Mr Wingrave said he learnt of issues he "never even heard of" at Wednesday night's The Beach Matters Group meeting at Alex Surf Club.

He said there was a genuine feeling they could do something about it, but the issue was whether or not they could get in early enough.

"We're not getting told by the council until later and by that stage of the game the decisions have already been made, agreed and signed off," Mr Wingrave said.

"How about talking to us, it's our lives.

"We didn't move from Sydney to live in a place like Sydney, sorry."

Sunshine Coast Council has revealed concept designs of transport options for the Sunshine Coast Mass Transit Plan.

The council undertook public consultation over a potential light rail route in 2014.

Councillor Joe Natoli said further consultation could start as soon as March 30.

The extra engagement is set to be carried out over three stages, with community input to inform the final options analysis to be considered by the council.

If the council approves the final options analysis report it will then be passed to the State Government for assurance review.

If accepted, the Department of Transport and Main Roads would then take the lead on the development of a detailed business case.

Mr Wingrave said he thought it was unfair to hold consultation over Easter, as it would capture feedback from people on a two-week holiday who weren't across the local issues.

"They don't know what the problems are," he said.

He said he felt the council was still treating developers as kings, despite the results of the local government election last year.

Mr Wingrave said in the UK "all the buses take everyone to the railway stations" whereas on the Coast "we run them on the motorways".

"This light rail, fantastic, what's it going to do?" he said.

"It's going to move people from Maroochydore to Caloundra, or to the hospital initially, that's fine, but what about getting them to Nambour or to Landsborough and getting them into Brisbane?

"That's what we need and that's what gets the cars off the road and off the Bruce Highway."