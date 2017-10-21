Ex-soldier was supplying meth

SOLDIER Joshua Stockwell served Australia with distinction but the former Army Private and Corporal was sentenced to a 12-month jail term after he failed to protect us from the amphetamine drug scourge.

Diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after his active military service in Afghanistan and Iraq, Stockwell, 28, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Bundaberg to a series of drug offences.

He pleaded before Judge William Everson to unlawfully producing the dangerous drug methylamphetamine at Millbank between September 30, 2015 and June 26, 2016; producing methylamphetamine between August 13-16, 2016; supplying methylamphetamine at Bargara on August 9 and at Millbank on August 15 last year; and possession of a mobile phone at Bundaberg West that was used in a drug supply offence.

Judge Everson said the Department of Immigration and Border Protection detected offences in that glassware used in the manufacture of methamphetamine were being imported.

Crown prosecutor Clare Kelly said police had information of shipments of glassware being sent to Stockwell in November 2015, and in May and June 2016. Stockwell's phone number had been provided for the purpose of the delivery.

Ms Kelly said Stockwell made an admission that people had access to his eBay account to purchase the glassware. And that he had been the conduit who passed the equipment on to associates who he did not identify to Bundaberg police.

Ms Kelly said Stockwell admitted he brought boxes of tablets that held pseudoephedrine - "he's facilitated the obtaining of these ingredients”.

The Crown accepted that the supply charges had not been commercial as Stockwell provided to friends.

Judge Everson said it was counter-production in that he supplied precursors for use in methylamphetamine production.

He said Stockwell was diagnosed with PTSD and this was something 'we have to take responsibility of when sending young men off to war, a mitigating factor'.

Defence barrister Simone Bain said Stockwell was self-medicating on the drugs.

And even though he had a limited role in the production, he facilitated the glassware and the cold and flu tablets - and did not seek to minimise his involvement in a serious contribution to the illicit drug trade.

Sentenced to 12 months jail, Stockwell was immediately released on parole.