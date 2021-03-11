Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ex-priest Richard John Cattell has been charged with the alleged historic sexual abuse of two boys.
Ex-priest Richard John Cattell has been charged with the alleged historic sexual abuse of two boys.
News

Ex-priest charged with sex abuse of boys

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
11th Mar 2021 6:09 AM

A former Catholic priest who operated across NSW has been charged with the historic sexual abuse of two boys across a five-year period in the 1980s and 1990s.

Richard John Cattell will face court in Sydney's west today charged with 13 offences allegedly committed against the boys - then aged between 11 and 17 - between 1986 and 1991.

The alleged incidents took place in western Sydney and the south coast of NSW, according to police.

Richard John Cattell during his days in the church.
Richard John Cattell during his days in the church.

Police will allege Mr Cattell sexually abused the children while under his care, committing acts of indecency on them and inciting them to perform indecent acts on him.

He also allegedly had sexual intercourse with the boys.

Following extensive investigations police attended a correctional facility at Malabar on January 27 and issued Mr Cattell, now 80, with a court attendance notice for his raft of charges.

He is set to appear before Penrith Local Court on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/ David Swift
He is set to appear before Penrith Local Court on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/ David Swift

He faces four counts of indecently assaulting a person under 16 - under authority, two counts of sexual intercourse with a person aged 10-16, two counts of inciting a person under 16 to commit an act of indecency, two counts of assault and act of indecency.

Mr Cattell also faces charges for the antiquated offences of having homosexual intercourse with male aged 10-18 and soliciting a male under 18 to commit homosexual intercourse.

The former priest is due to appear before Penrith Local Court on Thursday.

Originally published as Ex-priest charged with sex abuse of boys

More Stories

catholic priest priest sexual abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FUNDING BOOST: $13m for Bundaberg projects

        Premium Content FUNDING BOOST: $13m for Bundaberg projects

        News The State Government has released the latest allocations for the Works for Queensland program in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

        Man avoids jail after police find drugs, taser in shed

        Premium Content Man avoids jail after police find drugs, taser in shed

        Crime JUDGE: “If you come back before me with this quantity of drug, even for personal...

        Wellbeing from the ground up at new Bundy farm

        Premium Content Wellbeing from the ground up at new Bundy farm

        News Meet the local woman behind a special farm that providing a loving home to rescue...

        Bundy nurse faces up to a year in hospital in health battle

        Premium Content Bundy nurse faces up to a year in hospital in health battle

        News A Bundaberg nurse who suffered a stroke is facing up to 12 months in hospital on...