Baggaley may try for bail before next court appearance

FORMER Olympic silver medallist Nathan Jon Baggaley pleaded not guilty to seven counts of drug trafficking and manufacture of amphetamine-type substances at Lismore Local Court yesterday.

The Byron Bay-born kayaker made no application for bail and Magistrate Jeff Linden refused to grant it, as under NSW law those who have committed serious offences punishable by life imprisonment are not afforded automatic bail.

Following his arrest in a major drug bust by Australian Federal Police on Friday, Baggaley has been charged with various counts of conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug into Australia, conspiracy to manufacture and produce a prohibited drug, the manufacture and production of a prohibited drug and one count of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

The 37-year-old appeared calm when he entered the dock wearing a dark green t-shirt and dark pants.

His mother, father and visibly pregnant girlfriend - who appeared to be crying - were present at Baggaley's mention.

Counsel for Baggaley, Simon Christopher Joyner said it was "quite possible" Baggaley would make a bail application before his court date next month.

"We are waiting until a brief is served but it is possible we will make a bail application if there were an impending trial," Mr Joyner said.

The drug-related offences are alleged to have occurred between July 7 and November 1 this year at a property in Wyuna Cr, Tweed Heads.

In two of the seven charges, Baggaley is alleged to have conspired with three other men: Dru Baggaley, Matthew King and Fransis Gorman.

Dru Baggaley and King did not appear in Lismore Local Court yesterday.

However, Gorman was denied bail after also failing to apply for it.

Mr Joyner said he was not acting for the three other men who have been charged, but intended to do so at a "later date".

Baggaley will appear in Lismore Local Court again on December 17.