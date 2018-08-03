Ex-mayor's call for council royal commission

EX-FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has backed calls for a royal commission into Local Government after lashing out against the Fraser Coast council on social media.



A post from his official Facebook page took aim at the council over the Sport Precinct and implied it was "squander(ing) millions of ratepayer funds" and called for a probe of councils across Queensland.



"Have any locals asked their divisional councilor (sic) how many millions over budget the Nikenbah soccer precinct (I mean 'sports' precinct) has gone over budget yet?" the post read.



"Secrecy and cover ups seem to be the corner stone of local government across QLD and we need a royal commission into the entire local government system to clean it up."



Many of the posts on his page have echoed a similar message since he was sacked from the council in February.



Another post published on Monday criticised the Local Government Association of Queensland for "milking ratepayers all over Queensland for years" after reports the association had defended Ipswich City Council from sacking.



"It is about time people started questioning what it is the LGAQ actually does for local government.



"A for profit company who have given poor advice to local councils and are making deals behind closed doors to profit themselves is not something QLDers should be okay with," the post read.



A spokesman from the LGAQ said the organisation "utterly rejects" Mr Loft's claims.



"Independent analysis by KPMG has found that the services the LGAQ and its entities provide Queensland councils saves the sector about $140 million a year. We exist to serve local government," the spokesman said.



Mr Loft became the first mayor in Queensland history to be dismissed from his role by the State Government.



Mr Loft lost an appeal in the Supreme Court to overturn the decision in May.



Mr Loft is currently fighting separate charges from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

