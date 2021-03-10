Menu
Help catch paedophiles by looking at these objects
News

Ex-Liberal leader’s son enters plea for child abuse material

by Tim Martain
10th Mar 2021 7:44 AM
BRADLEY Maxwell Hidding has pleaded not guilty to six counts relating to possessing and accessing child exploitation material.

Hidding, 45 of Riverside, will now stand trial, with his first appearance at the Supreme Court in Launceston in June.

Hidding, the son of former Liberal Leader Rene Hidding, was charged in April last year with three counts of possessing child abuse material accessed using a carriage service.

In December the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions added two additional charges of using a carriage service to access child abuse material, and one charge of using a carriage service to access child pornography material.

Hidding pleaded not guilty to all six counts in front of Magistrate Sharon Cure in the Launceston Magistrates Court today.

Hidding will next appear in the Supreme Court in Launceston at 10.45am on June 7 and was released on bail.

