Ex-lawyer stole from man who put roof over her head

A FORMER lawyer who attended a prestigious Sydney university stole jewellery, a dining table and other furniture from people who had opened their home to her.

Alexandra Mangan, 44, pleaded guilty to five charges including two counts of fraud when she faced Townsville Magistrates Court last week.

The court heard Mangan's offending occurred between two separate periods in 2017 and 2018.

Between May and June 2017, she stole jewellery from her victim who had offered to let her stay in their home while she searched for more stable accommodation.

On June 16, Mangan then went to a cash converter and traded in the jewellery receiving about $150.

Police prosecutor Subarna Raut said Mangan's conduct took advantage of the generosity extended to her by the victim.

While on bail for those offences, she then went on to steal from another house she was staying.

Mr Raut said Mangan was renting a room and had entered into a private agreement with a man, before she stole property including a dining table, microwave and stereo speakers.

She went and sold those items for about $150.

Mangan also drove the man's car without his permission.

Defence lawyer Phil Rennick said Mangan had graduated with a law degree from the University of Sydney and worked in a number of firms in Brisbane, giving up her career upon having children.

Mr Rennick said Mangan's offending arose through her "unhealthy relationships" with "unsavoury people" and that she had fallen on hard times.

Acting Magistrate Susie Warrington said Mangan was a "dishonest" person who committed a "serious breach of trust" by stealing from her victim who tried to help her.

"You've had a privileged upbringing … for some reason you have not been able to live within the community and be a law-abiding citizen," Ms Warrington said.

Mangan was sentenced to 12 months jail, with a parole eligibility date set for October 1, 2019.

Restitution of $150 was ordered.

Her 59 days spent in pre-sentence custody was declared as time already served.