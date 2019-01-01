Ex-HMAS Torburk dive date revealed

UNDER THE SEA: Photos reveal what the Tobruk looks like as she rests on the sea floor.

EAGER divers won't have to wait much longer as the count down for ex-HMAS Tobruk tours begin.

The new year is set to be thrilling for Bundaberg tourism as four commercial operators, two in the Bundaberg region, will begin leading curious adventurers through the dive site.

Although the NewsMail could not confirm a specific start date, a government spokesperson said the first dives are expected to take place before the end of February.

"Preparation work on the ex-HMAS Tobruk has commenced,” the spokesperson said.

"Weather permitting the first dives will commence this summer.”

Statistics from the Tourism and Events Queensland revealed that six million people travel internationally for dive experiences and the state hosts approximately 5% of that market.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the opening of the dive site would be great for the region's tourism sector, and it was hoped the new attraction would leave visitors wanting more.

"With thanks to stats from Tourism & Events Queensland, we know that the annual growth rate of the dive travel market is 16%, which presents a great opportunity for the Bundaberg Region and the Fraser Coast with the launch of the wreck dive ex-HMAS Tobruk early in 2019,” she said.

"Divers travel internationally to undertake dive holidays, that are made up of more than just one dive - the combination of diving multiple incredible dive sites is fantastic for our region, being able to offer both the Tobruk and the Southern Great Barrier Reef from the Port of Bundaberg.

"We know that the Department have been working to ensure the site will be safe to dive on and expect to be opening it up in the first few months of the new year.”

Lady Musgrave Experience and Bundaberg Aqua Scuba are the two local dive operators permitted to lead visitors through the dive site.

On December 14, Lady Musgrave Experience owner Brett Lakey announced his fleet was expanding with the addition of a new luxury vessel, the Reef Empress.

He said although it would not be the mode of transport for ex-HMAS Tobruk tours, one of the existing vessels would, and as soon as the wreck was available and open to the public, dive operators would "commence operations immediately" and offer wreck and reef dive packages.

Queensland's Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch hit back at negative comments on the failed scuttling in October, saying expert advice has made it clear "ex-HMAS Tobruk is a world class dive site”.

"Tourism operators are ready to go with one operator reporting that they have a waiting list of more than 400 waiting to dive the Tobruk,” she said.