DIVE: Minister Leeanne Enoch with the four successful dive operators at the Bundaberg Port on Thursday, who will run tours to the ex-HMAS Tobruk dive site once it has been scuttled.
Ex-HMAS Tobruk scuttling date could be as early as next week

Emma Reid
by
15th Jun 2018 4:17 PM
THE State Government says the scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk could take place as early as Tuesday.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said Tuesday had been identified as a potential scuttle date, depending on weather conditions.

Ms Enoch said the ex-navy ship had undergone preparations to become a world-class dive site for the past eight months.

"It's wonderful ex-HMAS Tobruk will become the next addition to Queensland's vast portfolio of tourist attractions,” she said.

"The logistics involved in scuttling a huge ex-navy ship is extremely complex and the safety of crew and the environment are our number one priority.

"For this same reason, particularly during whale season, there will be no explosives used during the scuttling.”

The ship will be flooded with water and is expected to take around an hour to fully sink.

"We will also have Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service staff keeping a look-out for marine life on the day,” Ms Enoch said.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the scuttling opens a new chapter for tourism in the region.

"With the scuttling of Tobruk, we are creating a unique, world-class dive attraction, which will generate significant spending and flow-on economic benefits to the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg,” she said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey acknowledged the role Maritime Safety Queensland played in readying the ship for its final voyage.

"There were significant logistical and operational challenges in preparing the Tobruk while in a busy working port such as Bundaberg,” he said.

Project manager Steven Hoseck explained there would be a 500m exclusion zone surrounding the ship for any unauthorised vessels and drones, which will be policed on the day.

"The scuttling will begin at approximately 10am, subject to no wildlife passing through, and will take up to one hour,” he said.

"Spectators viewing the scuttling from their vessel on the day can tune into marine VHF channel 68 for updates during the event.”

