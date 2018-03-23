Ex-girlfriend called as witness in Mackay murder trial

Paige Yasserie gave evidence in her former boyfriend Mala Owen Geissler's murder trial in the Supreme Court in Mackay.

Paige Yasserie gave evidence in her former boyfriend Mala Owen Geissler's murder trial in the Supreme Court in Mackay. Facebook

A MACKAY woman told a jury her former boyfriend, accused of murder, admitted he killed Tyrone 'Tubby' Baynton by accident.

Paige Yasserie was giving evidence in Mala Owen Geissler's murder trial in the Supreme Court in Mackay yesterday, day four of proceedings.

Geissler, 31, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Baynton, 29, on October 11, 2015 at his unit on Arcturus St, North Mackay.

Prosecutor Caroline Marco alleges Geissler murdered Mr Baynton by driving a samurai sword through his unit block door during an armed robbery, piercing his neck.

Mackay murder accused Mala Owen Geissler. Facebook

Ms Marco asked Ms Yasserie about conversations she had with Geissler following Mr Baynton's death, which sparked a police manhunt.

"I remember he was saying that he put the knife through the door by accident," she said.

"And I think I remember asking him that night if he was on ice and he said 'yes'.

"He said he didn't know who was standing behind the door."

When asked by Ms Marco what exactly Geissler had stabbed through the door, Ms Yasserie replied "a samurai sword".

Ms Yasserie also told the court Geissler informed her he'd "chucked it in a river" - referring to the sword.

Earlier in the trial, the jury was told the samurai sword had been found by police divers off McReady's Creek boat ramp in Andergrove.

Ms Yasserie later told the jury, during extensive questioning, that her boyfriend at the time appeared upset and said "he didn't mean for all this to happen".

Geissler apparently told Ms Yasserie, "I'm not like that, that's not me".

Ms Yasserie said she and Geissler were living "on the street" at the time of the manhunt, and she spoke about trying to buy train tickets to Brisbane for them both. However, Ms Yasserie said the tickets were too expensive.

Tyrone (Tubby) Michael Baynton was killed on October 11, 2015 at North Mackay. Facebook

Later, Ms Yasserie said under questioning by defence barrister Tim Ryan that she had received "mixed messages" from Mala regarding his role in the stabbing.

Initially, Geissler denied killing Mr Baynton, Ms Yasserie said, agreeing with Mr Ryan's suggestion it had been a "very stressful period".

Ms Yasserie also agreed with Mr Ryan she'd initially told police she was not sure Geissler was responsible for Mr Baynton's death.

Several more witnesses were called by the prosecution on Friday, though their appearances were comparatively brief.

That included a woman who spotted three men near Mr Baynton's home on the day in question, and several police officers involved in investigating the events of October 11, 2015.

The Crown closed its case and the defence chose not to produce evidence. Closing addresses were due to begin on Monday morning.

The trial continues.