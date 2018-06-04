Ex-Fraser Island tour guide a nuisance... twice

A FORMER Fraser Island tour guide made a drunken nuisance of himself in Brisbane - twice.

David Noel Harrison pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last month to two counts of public nuisance, one count of being intoxicated in public, and a failing to appear.

The court heard on the evening of March 31, the 38-year-old was yelling abuse at members of the public around Brisbane businesses while drunk.

Police received calls on April 12 complaining that Harrison was causing a disturbance at Fortitude Valley.

When officers found him, Harrison's mouth was "caked with blood".

His lawyer said Harrison had become homeless at the time, and was relying on alcohol and the help of other homeless people.

The father-of-eight was fined $1000.

He was sentenced to six months' jail, wholly suspended for one year, over the failing to appear charge.