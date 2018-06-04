Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ex-Fraser Island tour guide a nuisance... twice

Annie Perets
by
4th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Fraser Island tour guide made a drunken nuisance of himself in Brisbane - twice.   

David Noel Harrison pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last month to two counts of public nuisance, one count of being intoxicated in public, and a failing to appear.  

The court heard on the evening of March 31, the 38-year-old was yelling abuse at members of the public around Brisbane businesses while drunk.   

Police received calls on April 12 complaining that Harrison was causing a disturbance at Fortitude Valley.

When officers found him, Harrison's mouth was "caked with blood".   

His lawyer said Harrison had become homeless at the time, and was relying on alcohol and the help of other homeless people.  

The father-of-eight was fined $1000.

He was sentenced to six months' jail, wholly suspended for one year, over the failing to appear charge.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SMART LOCAL: 'Headphones sound perfect for you.'

    premium_icon SMART LOCAL: 'Headphones sound perfect for you.'

    Technology THE world of entrepreneurship and innovative technologies is the way of the future, and this Bundy boy is making his mark in the global start-up community.

    Teased and tormented, Clinton is now happy with who he is

    Teased and tormented, Clinton is now happy with who he is

    News Diesel mechanic says he is comfortable in his own skin

    • 4th Jun 2018 7:54 AM
    New $2.5m compost facility generates jobs, infrastructure

    premium_icon New $2.5m compost facility generates jobs, infrastructure

    News Council approves $2.5m compost facility at Childers

    Director sells property to pay creditors after insolvency

    premium_icon Director sells property to pay creditors after insolvency

    Business Once known as All Safe Bundaberg, Brodrick Enterprises owes $277,061

    Local Partners