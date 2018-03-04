Ex-firey braves a shave for 20 years

COMMITTING to raise money for two decades is a big achievement, but Burnett Heads man Paul Egan doesn't see it that way.

The 69-year-old does the same routine, year in, year out, without failure.

He grabs the clippers and shaves away 365 days of hair growth, all to make a difference for people affected by blood cancer, as part of the World's Greatest Shave.

This year won't be any different, with Paul hosting his own event at the Lighthouse Holiday Park at Burnett Heads.

"The whole lot is going - the beard and all,” he said.

"The first year I did it I was part of the fire brigade.

"Queensland Rural Fire Service said the person to raise the most would get a new hose for the crew.

"And look at me - I've been doing it ever since.”

STILL SHAVING: 20 years on and Paul Egan is still taking part in the World's Greatest Shave. Contributed

The Leukaemia Foundation's Sue-Ellen Pitt said Bundaberg had the highest number of users of the foundation's Brisbane accommodation.

"Last financial year, Bundaberg patients had 3002 nights combined in Brisbane,” she said.

Ms Pitt said Mr Egan was probably one of the longest-serving fundraisers nationally.

Money raised will give families facing blood cancer, including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, the free emotional and practical support they need as well as helping fund vital research.

For the first time, the World's Greatest Shave is going green through a partnership with Sustainable Salons Australia.

This means ponytails snipped from those taking part in the event will be turned into wigs for cancer patients.

Shorter hair clippings, like Mr Egan's, will be transformed into compost and floating booms to absorb oil spills at sea, and empty cans of coloured hairspray will be diverted away from landfill back into recycled resources.

So far Mr Egan has raised $600 and hopes locals will dig deep to support him and the foundation.

Join in

What: World's Greatest Shave

When: March 14-18

Details: Join thousands shaving or colouring their hair for a great cause.

How: Download the World's Greatest Shave app, sign up online at worldsgreatestshave.com or phone 1800 500 088.