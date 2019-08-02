Ex-drug boss slams Aussie swimming

Shayna Jack will front up with ASADA officials on Friday.

AUSTRALIAN swimming star Shayna Jack's day has arrived.

The 20-year-old will meet with officials from the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) on Friday as she attempts to clear her name from doping.

Jack faces a potential four-year ban after testing positive to Ligandrol, a muscle growth agent, during an Australian swim camp ahead of the world championships in South Korea.

As she prepares to learn her fate, World Anti-Doping Authority founding president Dick Pound has called out Australian swimming's contrasting responses to Jack's positive test and its protest against China's Sun Yang.

"There has been a rather strange distinction between Australia's reaction to Sun Yang and to your own swimmer," Pound said.

"Australia should make it clear that they are as upset about one of their swimmers being caught for doping as they would be if the swimmer was Chinese.

"Australia has always been pretty firm about its opposition to doping but if the sauce is good for the goose it has to be good for the gander.

Jack insists she does not know how the substance ended up in her system. (Photo by Delly Carr/Getty Images)

"If you are going to be holier than thou you should come to the discussion with clean hands."

Friday's meeting is expected to provide further details behind the swimmer's positive test and reveal just how much Ligandrol was found in her system after both her A and B samples tested positive for the banned substance.

Jack is expected to present her diary as a key piece of evidence which lists all supplements she's taken recently.

When asked if Jack has a dietary diary to present to ASADA her manager Phil Stoneman told Macquarie Sports Radio "that's exactly what they'll do."

He went on to say Jack will not contest the legitimacy of the tests that discovered the Ligandrol in her system, but will instead be pressing her innocence on the basis of being at a loss as to how the drug entered her body.

"I don't think this is a question of Shayna denying there is something in her body," he said.

"What she is doing is fighting her innocence because it shouldn't be in there and she doesn't know how it got in there."

Jack is expected to present her diary as evidence. (Photo by Delly Carr/Getty Images)

She is expected to front the media following the meeting where she will read a short statement before holding a press conference on Saturday morning.

Jack hasn't spoken since releasing a statement via her Instagram account four days ago.

Former CEO of ASADA Richard Ings believes the press conference could make for "uncomfortable viewing".

"If Shayna Jack is going to do an all in presser then it will make uncomfortable viewing. And it will have been made worse by delaying the inevitable presser weeks while this story festered. Swimming Australia should have advised her to go public immediately," Ings tweeted.

Jack was notified she had returned a positive test prior to the World Swimming Championships before her B sample also returned positive on July 19.

Swimmer Shayna Jack at home in Brisbane this week.

Swimming Australia CEO Leigh Russell stated the governing body was unable to go public with the news of the provisional sample unless ASADA or Jack did so first.

That position has been backed by senior Australian swimmers Cate and Bronte Campbell, Mitch Larkin, Jess Hansen and Alex Graham, who released a statement saying they "do not agree with any suggestion that Swimming Australia has attempted in any way to cover this up".

"Swimming Australia kept our team informed when they were allowed - under the legislation - to do so," the Australian swimming leadership group said.

Jack has continued to plead her innocence and has previously stated she did not know she ingested the drug. The swimmer has suggested that she took a tainted supplement and that is how Ligandrol came to be in her system.