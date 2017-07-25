Ex-drug addict Glenn Munso now on a mission to help

CONQUERING DEMONS: Drugs Do Not Discriminate author Glenn Munso will be visiting Bundaberg. Photo Contributed

AS A former drug dealer and addict, Glenn Munso's life was a whirlwind of violence, isolation and trouble with the law.

When Mr Munso had his jail term converted into an 18-month corrections order he knew this was his last chance to make a course correction to his life.

Mr Munso began his redemptive path at the gym where he focussed his energies on getting himself fit in mind and body.

"I was lost and saw no way out,” he said.

"I overcame my addiction and focussed on my mental and physical health.

"I started to feel stronger and it gave me an outlet.”

Re-energised, Mr Munso, 30, opened a gym in Melbourne and took on a mentoring role for other addicts, struggling to overcome their addiction.

He started the Youth You Foundation and wrote a best-selling book called Drugs Do Not Discriminate.

It's all part of a mission for Mr Munso to reach out and help as many people as he can.

Mr Munso will be in Bundaberg attending a number of youth programs and schools to speak about his life, his book and his program.

"I want to inspire them and to let them know there is a way out,” he said.

"Being labelled a drug addict doesn't define your future.”

Mr Munos said the ice scourge plaguing regional communities like Bundaberg was real and hurting families.

"I have kids come into my program about 13 years old addicted to ice,” he said.

"It has got out of control.”

Mr Munso's workshops are all about creating a non-judgemental environment.

He helps people develop mental strategies to deal with their drug addiction.

"We are helping people reconnect with their communities, themselves and who they truly are,” Mr Munso said.

"We have mindset classes about breaking down barriers and giving them the tools so they can rebuild their life, mindset and their identity.”

Mr Munso says it's important to remember that people addicted to drugs are crying out for help and all it may take is for someone to reach out.

"That person may be in so much pain and all they are waiting for is someone to reach out and say I care about you and I want to help,” he said.

"The last thing you want, is to not get the chance to tell your loved one how you felt.”

He will be at the Bundaberg PCYC at 6.30pm tonight for a public event. Everyone is welcome. Address is 1 Civic Ave.

Tickets are $5 each and will go towards the Ben Capuano Youth You Scholarship Program.