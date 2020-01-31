Ex-councillor joins race for Division 7

RUNNING AGAIN: Former councillor and NewsMail journalist Vince Habermann is putting his hand up for Division 7.

RUNNING AGAIN: Former councillor and NewsMail journalist Vince Habermann is putting his hand up for Division 7.

FORMER Bundaberg regional councillor Vince Habermann will run for Division 7 at March’s council election.

Mr Habermann, who was the Division 4 councillor from 2012-2016, announced his run yesterday.

The former NewsMail sports journalist, accountant, public servant and political staffer has Bundy in his blood, with both sides of his family having lived in the region since the 1870s.

In 2008, he received an Order of Australia Medal for service to sport and the community of Bundaberg.

“I love the place,” Mr Habermann said.

“I have been heavily involved in many community, sport, school and church organisations all my life.”

The 59-year-old is married to Donna with two adult children.

Mr Habermann said, if elected, he would champion transparency, accountability and buy local, and would be available 24 hours a day for constituents.

“(I will) always do everything in my power to achieve the best possible outcomes for all residents of Division 7 and beyond and the whole business community, helping make our region an even better place to live, work, play and invest in,” he said.

“I am also very committed to further expansion of services at the airport, and road safety upgrades, improved drainage, bus stop upgrades and enhancing our parks and sporting and recreational facilities.”

“I am very passionate about Division 7, which is wide and varied.”

Division 7 Councillor Ross Sommerfeld announced he would be retiring ahead of the election.

So far, former United Australia Party candidate Joseph Ellul and former council employee Ramon Creevey have announced they’ll be running.

Division 7 covers Svensson Heights, Norville and parts of Thabeban.