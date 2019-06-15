Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie.
Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie. Patrick Woods
Politics

Ex-cop blasts State Budget

Scott Sawyer
by
15th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHADOW Assistant Treasurer and Ninderry MP Dan Purdie has described the State Government's second budget as like being "caught with your pants down, long after the tide has gone out".

He slammed the state's $90 billion debt and questioned what the Coast was getting in exchange for the growing tax bill.

"The budget has failed to deliver any reprieve from cost of living expenses, car registration is increasing and there is still no real plan to reduce hospital wait times and improve access to health services," he said.

The former child protection detective said road infrastructure continued to be under-funded, while more dollars were being pushed into Cross River Rail.

He said local residents were sick of squabbling over whose responsibility it was to fund North Coast Rail Line duplication and major road infrastructure.

Mr Purdie welcomed funding to build Coolum's new police station, as well as a commitment to a new undercover area and upgraded facilities at Eumundi State School.

"For more than 13 years our local police have been working out of a donga, which in this day and age is simply unacceptable," Mr Purdie said.

budget dan purdie editors picks finance state budget state government
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man who sent photos of his genitals to children fronts court

    premium_icon Man who sent photos of his genitals to children fronts court

    Crime A MAN who sent photos of his genitals to children has appeared at the Bundaberg District Court after breaking conditions of his parole.

    Bottoms up: Positive Bundy property market signs emerge

    premium_icon Bottoms up: Positive Bundy property market signs emerge

    Property REIQ indicators show better times ahead for region

    Focus on Hinkler Deal: State negotiates on major projects

    premium_icon Focus on Hinkler Deal: State negotiates on major projects

    Politics Quay Street yet to be supported by State Government