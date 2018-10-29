Ex-commando talks life after loss of legs

RESILIENCE is an important human quality, and after having both legs amputated following a mine explosion in Afghanistan, nobody wears that title better than Damien Thomlinson.

Thomlinson is a former Army commando, Invictus Games athlete, actor, author and Survivor Australia contestant turned motivational speaker who transformed his challenges into triumphs.

Shalom College students were treated to a exclusive talk from Thomlinson ahead of their sports awards night yesterday, with teachers left spellbound by his achievements.

"He is resilience personified,” Rice House Coordinator Claire Stallard said.

Thomlinson referred to the improvised explosive device (IED) that took his legs, and almost killed him, as the best thing that ever happened to him because it gave him theappreciation he'd always overlooked.

"Without the IED I would still be scared of what people think,” Mr Thomlinson said.

"It really re-jigged what was important, what really makes a difference, and when you've had that happen it's the biggest gift because a problem looks completely different.”

Thomlinson said being uncomfortable was how he liked to live his life.

"If I'm uncomfortable I know I'm doing something worthwhile, it's something that's moving me forward,” he said.

"Winston Churchill said 'I never learnt anything when I succeeded, I learnt from my failures', and I think that's one of the truest things I've ever heard.

"It gives you the power to fail, it makes it alright for you to actually not do well and then assess what you've done, and that's a big one I'll be speaking to the kids about.

At some stage everyone's going to drop the ball, and it's how you react that defines you.”

Thomlinson still uses his training from the special forces in daily life and shared his top five lessons with the students.

"Team not self, confidence not arrogance, ownership and accountability, toughness not fitness, and integrity above all else,” he said.

"I just want them to walk away with the confidence to try something they may not have tried before.”

The soon-to-be first-time father said he was excited but nervous about this next adventure.

"It's sort of the last thing on the list, I think I've done everything that I wanted to do so it's good now I can just give my time to someone else,” he said.