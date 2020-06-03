Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Comanchero MC boss Amad “Jay” Malkoun is back in Australia.
Former Comanchero MC boss Amad “Jay” Malkoun is back in Australia.
Crime

Ex-Comanchero boss returns to Australia

by Mark Buttler
3rd Jun 2020 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Former Comanchero MC boss Amad "Jay" Malkoun is back in Australia.

The ex-head of the outlaw motorcycle gang, who left Melbourne in 2013, quietly returned to Australia several weeks ago.

The well-connected Malkoun is said to have maintained a strong interest in Victorian Comanchero affairs from afar.

Last year a car-bomb attack almost killed him in Greece leaving him with a serious right foot injury, and he still uses crutches to walk.

That attack has left him with a serious injury to the right foot and he still requires crutches to get around.

Malkoun's return comes against a backdrop of turbulence in Victoria's outlaw motorcycle gang scene.

Malkoun has returned to Australia.
Malkoun has returned to Australia.

There has been friction in recent years within the Comanchero, some of it generated by unrest after the departure of Malkoun and his replacement by Mick Murray.

In January, gangland figure Nabil Maghnie, who has been for years associated with key figures in the gang, was shot dead at Epping.

There has also been friction with the Mongols gang, which last year patched over Comanchero in Russia and is reportedly keen to do the same here.

The Mongols, who last year recruited former Bandido Toby Mitchell, have, in turn, been butting heads with the Finks in a series of shootings and drive-by attacks.

Police last night declined to comment on the return of Malkoun, who is a convicted heroin trafficker.

 

Originally published as Ex-Comanchero boss returns to Australia

More Stories

amad 'jay bikies car bomb comancheros malkoun

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        premium_icon Border wars: Premier ‘no idea what she’s doing’

        News Premier has no idea how much the tourism industry is suffering while the border is closed, Government is “pulling numbers out of … their a**es” to justify it.

        • 3rd Jun 2020 5:16 AM
        Keeping mill deal on table for now

        premium_icon Keeping mill deal on table for now

        News The ICSM board has agreed to extended the end date for the proposed transaction...

        • 3rd Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Rescue base needs saving: calls for funding

        premium_icon Rescue base needs saving: calls for funding

        News Known for saving lives at sea, the rescue group is desperate to secure funding...

        • 3rd Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News Some of the almost 100 people killed on Queensland roads in 2020