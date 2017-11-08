Ex chases man with knife to scare him

A knife similar to the one that was used to chase a man down the street.

A knife similar to the one that was used to chase a man down the street.

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A WOMAN who chased her former boyfriend down a street wielding a large knife told police she did it only to scare him.

Lisa James got mad at the man when he wouldn't leave her home after they'd had a few drinks together.

But when she was seen soon after 8am holding the knife and running after the man, neighbours called police.

James, a disability pensioner aged in her 60s, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two domestic violence offences - possession of a knife in public at 8.15am on October 17; and contravening a domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said police were called to Electra St over reports of "a female chasing a male along the street”.

When officers arrived they could see James with a long kitchen knife.

Snr Cnst Klaasen said James told the officers the man wouldn't leave after they'd been drinking and she was "not happy about this” and so chased him up the street to scare him.

"She was highly intoxicated and calling him a dog,” Snr Cnst Klaassen said.

Both were intoxicated and Snr Cnst Klaassen said they were not meant to have contact with each other when drinking alcohol.

Defence lawyer Gavin James, no relation to his client, said the man was not meant to be at the woman's home and had previously been warned off by police.

"He doesn't have a house,” Mr James said.

"He just floats around.

"She'd been drinking.

"She did not want him there is the explanation as to why she conducted herself this way.

"She has learnt from this incident.”

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined James $300 and sent the fine to SPER.

The knife was forfeited.