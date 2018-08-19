Ex-Bundy boy's major international honour

The Wesley Hospital general manager Michael Krieg with Associate Professor Dr Troy Gianduzzo and his Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery award.

ASSOCIATE Professor Dr Troy Gianduzzo can still remember back to the days when he played on the floor of Bundaberg's Linden Clinic.

As the son of a former barmaid and a cane cutter, Carole and John Gianduzzo, it's no secret Dr Gianduzzo came from humble beginnings.

But more than four decades on, the 47-year-old's days of sitting on the waiting room floor are long are over.

Dr Gianduzzo was recently recognised as a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery - an award only three people in the country have been honoured with by the Surgical Review Corporation.

The international body accredits surgical programs and individuals around the world.

"It's great. You work hard, you study hard, you know you're working hard but it's nice to have an independent arbiter come along and acknowledge what you're doing,” Dr Gianduzzo said.

The former Bundaberg man added that the award, which recognises quality of surgery at an international level, acted as a form of confirmation for him.

Dr Gianduzzo has been a doctor at The Wesley Hospital in Brisbane since 2007.

"Last year they applied and were accredited as Australia's first Centre of Excellence in Robotic Surgery,” he told the NewsMail.

"It's a real feather in the cap.”

The father of two lives in Indooroopilly with his wife but still has strong feelings for his childhood home.

"You always feel that Bundy connection. It's the prettiest town in Queensland quite honestly and every time I step off the plane there I breathe in a sigh of relief,” he said.

Dr Gianduzzo, who's main field is prostate cancer, specialises in robotic radical prostatectomy.

The surgery involves the removal of the entire prostate gland with the da Vinci robot.

"Wesley is a pioneering hospital ... it does the most robotic surgeries in the country,” Dr Gianduzzo said.

When asked why he chose his field, he said the decision was "quite serendipitous”.

"My brother, who is 10 years older, did medicine, so I always looked up to him,” he said.

Dr Gianduzzo studied at the University of Queensland until 1995, after which he trained in eurology until 2003.

From there he moved to the UK where he studied under England's highest volume prostate cancer surgeon and was then given the opportunity to train at the Cleveland Clinic in the US.

It took him about three years after returning to Australia and starting at The Wesley Hospital to get involved in the facility's robotics.

Earlier this year he was awarded an associate professorship.

But despite all these accolades, Dr Gianduzzo insisted most people still just knew him as Dr Troy.

The surgeon visits Bundaberg on a monthly basis to run a clinic at the Mater Hospital.

He said every time he lands in the region it's that same "calm feeling” that washes over him.

"It's always home for me,” he said.

Dr Gianduzzo graduated as co-Dux from Bundaberg North State High School in 1989.

He still keeps in touch with friends he met throughout his childhood.

His parents Carole and John used to own Bundaberg winery Tropical Wines.