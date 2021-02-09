Ex-bikie star of police campaign faces string of new charges

An Insta-famous ex-bikie and star of a Queensland Police Service anti-gang campaign will face a Gold Coast court today on a string of charges including serious assault and extortion.

Former Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang member Ben 'Notorious Geppert was arrested at Kingscliff last September after a dramatic police chase months after he'd vowed to get back on the straight and narrow.

He was wanted on charges relating to extortion, robbery and assault occasioning bodily harm at Broadbeach Waters.

He faces a committal hearing on seven charges in Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Geppert is one of the controversial poster boys for a new QPS documentary aimed at discouraging young men from joining bikie gangs.

The Courier-Mail revealed on Tuesday that another star of the campaign, ex-Gold Coast Titans U20s player and former Rebels bikie Dan Kilian, had bashed his pregnant girlfriend after the documentary was filmed but before it was released. Geppert and his mother, Lisa, were interviewed for the QPS Exit Program.

"Gangs back then [when I joined] were like a brotherhood," he said.

"As a kid I was bullied, never had many friends and I wasn't getting along with my family ... so for me, it was like a family.

Geppert says the appeal of money and women was “attractive”. Source: Facebook.

"It's an attractive lifestyle when you're growing up. They see the money, the gold and the women - but there's a lot more deep and dark things that underlie that lifestyle.

"I started experimenting with cocaine and that's when it started to really go downhill for me ... I had a bad chip on my shoulder, I thought I was Superman."

Geppert spent lengthy time in prison and, in September 2019, his 17-year-old brother Harry was fatally stabbed in the back during a confrontation at a Gold Coast park.

"The reality of gangs and what it's really like is ugly, it's not what you see," Geppert said.

"The real truth about being in a gang, in the club it was hard to sleep at night, I was always looking over my shoulder. It's a dark lifestyle, it's unpredictable - I've been stabbed, shot at and kidnapped.

"Once I got deep into it, I realised there was no brotherhood, one day your best mate can be your enemy - it could be over a female, or a drug debt, that is just how it is.

"You don't really have a friendship or a brotherhood in a club, you're just there to make money for them and if you don't make money you don't make sense."

Originally published as Ex-bikie star of police campaign faces string of new charges