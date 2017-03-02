Ex-ambo walks free after crop goes to pot in shed fire

DRUG BUST: Firefighters called to a fire in a shed at Elliott Heads alerted police to the hydroponic set-up inside.

FOR eight weeks an Elliott Heads man established a "moderately sophisticated" hydroponic set up in his backyard shed, where he grew 210 marijuana plants of varying sizes.

With no relevant criminal history, Derek John Wendt, 57, had not come to the attention of police.

That was until March 20 last year when the shed caught fire. Firefighters responded and subsequently alerted police to the hydroponic set-up inside.

Wendt walked free from the Bundaberg District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to one count each of producing more than 500g of marijuana and possessing items including tools and chemicals used to produce dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Brendan White said while it would have taken some expense to make the hydro set-up and effort to produce the significant crop, the Crown accepted Wendt did suffer long-term chronic pain and plants, which weighed more than 18kg, were for personal use.

The court heard Wendt suffered 20 years of chronic back and neck pain after he was injured while transporting a patient down stairs and a stretcher while working as a paramedic in 1996.

Defence barrister James Benjamin submitted letters from medical practitioners that revealed the extent of Wendt's injuries and surgery, which included having parts of his spine fused together, and the ineffectiveness of pain medication.

"In was in that period of desperation, unable to find medication that would work ... that Mr Wendt made what he accepts was the incredibly foolish decision to grow cannabis in an attempt to self-medicate," he said.

"There was no lawful basis for him to do so.

"I do note, just as a matter of interest however given what Mr Wendt was attempting to do, that yesterday marked the commencement of the Public Health Act allowing for medicinal use of cannabis, such that it will now be possible to use the ingredient found in cannabis for medical treatment for people such as Mr Wendt if appropriate specialists consider that is an appropriate option.

"That of course dose not excuse his past conduct."

Wendt was sentenced to 12 months jail, suspended immediately.