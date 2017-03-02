31°
News

Ex-ambo walks free after crop goes to pot in shed fire

Carolyn Booth
| 2nd Mar 2017 3:33 PM
DRUG BUST: Firefighters called to a fire in a shed at Elliott Heads alerted police to the hydroponic set-up inside.
DRUG BUST: Firefighters called to a fire in a shed at Elliott Heads alerted police to the hydroponic set-up inside. Paul Donaldson BUN200316FIRE1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR eight weeks an Elliott Heads man established a "moderately sophisticated" hydroponic set up in his backyard shed, where he grew 210 marijuana plants of varying sizes.

With no relevant criminal history, Derek John Wendt, 57, had not come to the attention of police.

That was until March 20 last year when the shed caught fire. Firefighters responded and subsequently alerted police to the hydroponic set-up inside.

Wendt walked free from the Bundaberg District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to one count each of producing more than 500g of marijuana and possessing items including tools and chemicals used to produce dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Brendan White said while it would have taken some expense to make the hydro set-up and effort to produce the significant crop, the Crown accepted Wendt did suffer long-term chronic pain and plants, which weighed more than 18kg, were for personal use.

The court heard Wendt suffered 20 years of chronic back and neck pain after he was injured while transporting a patient down stairs and a stretcher while working as a paramedic in 1996.

Defence barrister James Benjamin submitted letters from medical practitioners that revealed the extent of Wendt's injuries and surgery, which included having parts of his spine fused together, and the ineffectiveness of pain medication.

"In was in that period of desperation, unable to find medication that would work ... that Mr Wendt made what he accepts was the incredibly foolish decision to grow cannabis in an attempt to self-medicate," he said.

"There was no lawful basis for him to do so.

"I do note, just as a matter of interest however given what Mr Wendt was attempting to do, that yesterday marked the commencement of the Public Health Act allowing for medicinal use of cannabis, such that it will now be possible to use the ingredient found in cannabis for medical treatment for people such as Mr Wendt if appropriate specialists consider that is an appropriate option.

"That of course dose not excuse his past conduct."

Wendt was sentenced to 12 months jail, suspended immediately.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt bundaberg district court chronic pain hydroponic drug system hydroponics marijuana pain

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

WATCH: Squeals and brakes heard as cars collide

WATCH: Squeals and brakes heard as cars collide

A WHITE Holden Commodore crashed into a black Mitsubishi at East Bundaberg around 2pm today.

'Tourists sign up for it': Owner claims pilot had no option

EXPLOSIVE: Preliminary report shows course of doomed plane.

OWNER of plane that crashed claims pilot had no option before crash.

Bundy stars in $20m ad campaign that'll put us on the map

It's the spirit of Bundaberg and it's about to go global in a $20m campaign. With celebrities coming to the rum city to shoot new commercial.

The Rum City hits screens around Australia tonight

Drink driver with no licence caught driving 40kmh over limit

Driver provided a positive roadside breath test

Local Partners

New bridge taking shape

The new Burnett River Bridge on Monto-Mount Perry Road is taking shape after being washed away by Cyclone Marcia

McConnell Lookout closed for road works

Roadworks at McConell Lookout.

Council undergoes road works to improve safety

Bundaberg arts festival is back

VIBRANT WORK: Landscape artist Betty Searle in her studio. Betty is currently exhibiting her work at Brisbaneâ€™s Wild Canary Bistro. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

...with some fresh paint for the $5000 prize

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

Five things you need to know

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

THE BBC's landmark documentary series takes on all-new, civilised terrain.

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang present SBS's Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Matty J named Australia's new Bachelor

Matty Johnson is the new Bachelor.

BACHELORETTE runner-up vows to find 'the one' in new season.

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

78 Ten Mile Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $397,000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

GOING, GOING, . . . .!

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $307,700

An immaculate brick and tile home built in 2004 has just had all new carpet laid, it has been repainted and overall the home has been maintained back to near new...

4,067m2 BLOCK WITH NEW 6FT HARWOOD FENCING

Lot 21 / 27 Kirbys Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the ... $229,000

Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the coastal side of town ready for you to design and build your new family home. The north facing...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH ESTABLISHED GARDENS AND RURAL SURROUNDS

Lot 3 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the ... $217,000

With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the hard work and years of waiting for the yard to become its own once you build is now already...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME-PRICED TO CLEAR

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $366,000

The vendors have dropped the price of this brand new home to clear. Get in now- $366,000 for a brand new 4 bedroom home with an en-suite and double garage. This...

BRAND NEW PRICE- FANTASTIC VALUE- EXECUTIVE HOME ON AN ACRE - CENTRAL TO CITY and COAST

281 Hummock Road, Windermere 4670

House 4 2 4 $465,000

The vendors have left the region and have committed to liquidating their beautiful home as they no longer need it. Enjoy both executive living and the acreage...

20 ACRES OF LAND IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

19 Main Street, Yandaran 4673

Residential Land Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel ... $375,000

Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel and across the road is the local shops. - Main street and rollings frontage - Close...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!