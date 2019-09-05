Ex-ALP boss faces intense ICAC cross-examination

Former NSW Labor Party boss Kaila Murnain faces intense cross-examination in the ICAC witness box today about her role in the ALP Chinese dinner donation scandal.

She was suspended as general secretary last week within hours of giving evidence at the corruption watchdog.

Today she returns to the spotlight to be cross-examined by lawyers acting for other individuals named during the course of the inquiry.

Kaila Murnain will be in the ICAC hot seat again on Thursday. Picture: AAP

She sensationally alleged ALP lawyer Ian Robertson told her to keep quiet and "don't record this meeting" when she told him about discovering prohibited donor and Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo had made a $100,000 cash donation.

Ms Murnain, 32, also faces more questions from ICAC's counsel assisting Scott Robertson.

Last week she tearfully told him she would have answered questions "very differently" now compared to "misleading" documents she signed off on about the unusual $100,000 cash donation.

Kenrick Cheah’s ICAC testimony regarding Ms Murnain was called into question. Picture: Liam Driver

ALP staffer Kenrick Cheah sensationally told ICAC early last week he took home the cash - stuffed into an Aldi shopping bag - and claimed Ms Murnain told him to be "careful" on his journey.

But after being recalled to ICAC over his evidence, Mr Cheah agreed that in his original earlier statement he had said he couldn't remember who said this.

"Yeah, I wasn't categorically sure at the time," Mr Cheah said.

In 2015 political donations in NSW were capped at $5,700 per source, per year.

Mr Robertson: "Well, you weren't really sure at all because otherwise you would have put it in your statement. Correct?"

"Right," Mr Cheah answered.

Mr Robertson: "You've tried to draw an inference based on what you know about surrounding events, that it was Ms Murnain, but your true recollection, you have no true recollection that it was Ms Murnain, you're speculating or guessing what is the most likely occurrence of what has happened. Is that fair?"

"I think the speculation was more to do with the fact that there were three to four people around and I can't remember who everybody was."