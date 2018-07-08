Evidence of attempted CQ dog baiting goes viral on Facebook

DOG BAITING: Evidence of a dog baiting attempt in Gracemere using a sausage stuffed with poison has gone viral throughout CQ.

A SHOCKING photograph has gone viral on CQ Facebook groups showing evidence of an attempt to bait a Gracemere mother's dogs.

Mother of four Melanie Clark said it was her five-year-old son who discovered the two poison-laced sausages sitting on the windscreen of her car in their back yard.

Ms Clark was outraged that someone would brazenly throw poisoned baits over her fence to try and kill her maltese terrier and bull mastiff cross.

She posted the photo of the bait to local Facebook groups to warn her neighbours living in Gracemere in the vicinity of Abby Drive to be vigilant.

Her posts generated a significant numbers of shares and comments from other concerned locals.

Some people came forward saying that their dogs had either died or been poisoned recently, with North Rockhampton named as another baiting hotspot.

Ms Clark said she was most concerned that one of her children could have been poisoned by the bait and since reporting the incident twice to the Gracemere Police Station yesterday, they were yet to follow it up with her.

Police Media was unfamiliar with the case but said that often pictures falsely circulated purporting to be dog baits in an area.

They recommended Ms Clark contact both the police and the RSPCA regarding the situation.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

