Everything you need to know about the levee, including costs

FLOODGATE: An illustration of the Bundaberg East Levee, which is still in the planning stages. In a very rough estimate, engineer Mark Schmidt said construction could cost up to $60million. Contributed

MIKE Schmidt, senior vice president of worldwide engineering firm CDM, this week inspected a potential site for the levee, which is one of the four projects being considered to mitigate the impact of future floods in the Bundaberg 10-year Plan.

"We are working through design details and cost considerations at the moment, but that all depends on funding,” he said.

"The cost can vary. We still have to talk to people and see what components they want.

"(The figure) is only a very rough estimate at this point.”

Mr Schmidt yesterday told the NewsMail he and his team were working to make sure the levee didn't harm others.

He said models indicated there would be a very small flood depth difference (30mm) compared to the flood stage in 2013 (without a levee in place).

"It would not impact other sites ... it'd be nominal,” he said.

Still in the planning stages, the project will consist of a flood wall, gates to close and operate and a pump station.

The wall will start on the opposite side of the Bundaberg Rowing Club and extend about 1.3km to the distillery.

Due to uneven ground, the wall will vary in height, reaching up to 3m in areas.

It is predicted to have an elevation average of 9.5m.

"The levee prevents flooding by keeping the Burnett River from flowing into lower areas like the CBD ... the floodgates prevent it from backflowing into the creek,” Mr Schmidt said.

As rain falls, water will be able to flow out at Saltwater Creek (as it does now) through a gate, maintaining capacity.

"When that floodwave comes from the Burnett River and backflows into the creek, the gate (will) close and a pump station will pump water from catchments into Saltwater Creek and the Burnett River,” Mr Schmidt said.

The wall is expected to give people 12 hours to move their belongings up higher, giving an idea of how high items should be moved simultaneously.

The gate and pump station will be located where the Burnett River meets Saltwater Creek, with the wall extending in both directions to start, before winding along Quay St.

Up to 12 doors will be built along the wall to allow pedestrians and vehicles to pass through during dry conditions.

Mr Schmidt said the doors would be closed by the Bundaberg Regional Council in the case of a flood.

"It would be controlled remotely to allow flexibility but could also be controlled at the site,” he said.

Mr Schmidt said backups and fail-safe controls would be in place to make sure the system could be overrode if there was an emergency.

The gate and pump station would be guarded or locked.

All elements of the levee will require ongoing maintenance.

"Things have to be oiled, the pump station has to be exercised ... the gates and doors have to be inspected for integrity ... to make sure they're functioning,” Mr Schmidt said.

"Public work staff can be trained for these jobs, but the (council) would have to decide how to staff (it all).”

Based on his 34 years of experience, Mr Schmidt said construction of the project could take at least one to two years, but would depend on what came out of next week's community consultation session.

He said one of his team's priorities though, was to maintain traffic and access to businesses and homes once construction was under way.

But this mission is hypothetical, with an estimated start date still far from reach without any funding allocated to the project at this point.

Meanwhile, Member for Bundaberg David Batt has commented on the Bundaberg East Levee proposal after learning Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Mr Schmidt inspected a potential site for the flood mitigation project in Bundaberg on Tuesday.

Mr Batt said he was pleased to see discussion around the State Government's 10-year Action Plan but wanted to see an actual commitment made.

"I want to see plans finalised and work started to give Bundaberg residents peace of mind before another flood comes,” Mr Batt said.

He said he had seen firsthand how much heartbreak flooding caused the people of Bundaberg and action was needed.

"The East Levee will save hundreds of houses and hundreds of businesses in the CBD as well as East and South Bundy in another flood event and out of all four current proposals is the best value for money.

"Flood mitigation is expensive and takes time with engineering and design, and I understand that, but you can't put a price on people's lives,”

"We need to see a commitment to this funded as soon as possible.

"This will likely be the last chance the public has to submit any queries or concerns they may have regarding the East Bundaberg Levee so I encourage everyone to join me on June 6 at the Enterprise Centre to have a look at the plan.”