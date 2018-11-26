NQ heatwave: 40-plus temps and high fire danger today
THE heat is well and truly on for North Queensland today, with extreme heatwave conditions and fire warnings in place for parts of the region.
Hereâ€™s what you need to know, depending on where you live:
Herbert and Lower Burdekin
- Major towns: Townsville, Ayr, Bowen and Ingham
- How hot will it be: Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 40s
- Fire danger: Very high
- Forecast: Hot and sunny. Winds south to south-westerly 20 to 30km/h becoming light in the late evening.
North Tropical Coast and Tablelands
- Major towns: Cardwell, Innisfail, Cairns, Atherton, Mareeba, Cape Tribulation, Cooktown
- How hot will it be: Daytime maximum temperatures 36 to 41
- Fire danger: Very high
- Forecast: Hot and mostly sunny. Slight (30%) chance of a shower from late this morning. The chance of a thunderstorm from late this morning, mainly inland. Winds west to south-westerly 15 to 20km/h becoming light in the evening.
Northern Goldfields/Upper Flinders
- Major towns: Charters Towers, Georgetown and Richmond
- How hot will it be: Daytime maximum temperatures around 40
- Fire danger: Severe
- Forecast: Hot and mostly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the north, near zero chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north. Winds southeast to south-westerly 15 to 20km/h tending west to south-westerly 20 to 30km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.
A fire weather warning is in place for the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders today, issued at 6.13am by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Weather situation: A dry, hot air mass will combine with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds to produce severe fire dangers about the central coast and central interior, and inland parts of the Capricornia district.
The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises you to:
- Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.
- Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au.
- Call triple-0 (000) in an emergency.