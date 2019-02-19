Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know about the big night

The 91st Academy Awards is a matter of days away. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tinsel town's biggest night of the year is almost here.

Hollywood's most celebrated stars are preparing for the 91st Academy Awards this Monday (Australian time), which is set to honour the best films of 2018.

Last-minute preparations are in full swing for the glitzy and glamorous ceremony, which is inarguably the most coveted awards show on the showbiz events calendar.

From where you can watch it in Australia, to the main nominees, here is everything you need to know about this year's Oscars.

WHEN IS IT?

The 91st Academy Awards coverage begins on Sunday, February 24 from 2.30pm US local time, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

But for Australian viewers, it will be Monday, February 25 from 9.30am AEDT.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH IN AUSTRALIA?

Foxtel channel E! will air all the action live from the red carpet from 9.30am AEDT.

The main ceremony will then be on Channel 9 from midday, as it has been the past two years.

WHO ARE THE BIG NOMINEES?

Lady Gaga has scored a Best Actress nomination in her debut role. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Roma and The Favouritelead the nominations for this year's Oscars, racking up 10 nominations each, including the big awards of the night, Best Picture.

They compete for the top gong alongside Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born, Vice and Green Book.

Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) are all vying for Best Actress.

Best Actor nominees are Christian Bale (Vice), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

WHO IS PERFORMING?

The Academy just announced Queen would be performing at the ceremony, off the back of the success of Best Picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody.

The band, without late frontman Freddie Mercury, is now made up of original members Brian May and Roger Taylor. Rock star Adam Lambert is taking on the vocals.

Jennifer Hudson, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings and Bette Midler are also set to perform on the night, but the highlight will be Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper singing a duet.

WHO IS HOSTING?

Great question.

It was supposed to be comedian Kevin Hart but he quit the gig thanks to controversy over seemingly homophobic tweets that surfaced from years ago.

Reports suggest comedian Tiffany Haddish could be a surprise announcement or Billy Crystal.

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby's name has also been thrown in the ring, but it is expected the event will go ahead without a host.

Instead, multiple presenters will take to the stage throughout the evening.