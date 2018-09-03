Who’s flailing, firing? Ultimate guide to the NRL finals

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — FEBRUARY 23: The Provan Summons Trophy is seen on stage during the 2017 NRL Season Launch at Martin Place on February 23, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

HOW is every team tracking heading into week one of the NRL finals?

We have everything you need to know in our 2018 NRL finals form guide.

The finals kick-off on Friday night, when the defending champions Melbourne host South Sydney at AAMI Park.

FRIDAY

Qualifying final: Melbourne Storm (2nd) vs South Sydney (3rd)

7:55pm at AAMI Park

SATURDAY

Elimination final: Penrith Panthers (5th) vs New Zealand (8th)

5:30pm at ANZ Stadium

Qualifying final: Sydney Roosters (1st) vs Cronulla Sharks (4th)

7:40pm at Allianz Stadium

SUNDAY

Elimination final: Brisbane Broncos (6th) vs St George Illawarra (7th)

4:00pm at Suncorp Stadium

Never forget about the Storm. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

STORM VS RABBITOHS

Qualifying final: Melbourne Storm (2nd) vs South Sydney (3rd)

7:55pm Friday at AAMI Park

This season: Rd 21 Souths 30-20

Melbourne: The Storm don't really have a halfback yet, had half the roster out last week and got done by Penrith, but they're still among the premiership favourites.

They'll get Billy Slater, Suliasi Vunivalu, Cameron Munster and maybe Nelson Asofa-Solomona back and will be fully loaded with the exception of suspended centre Will Chambers.

They're experienced and talented all across the park. Don't ever underestimate them.

Key man: With no recognised halfback - either Jahrome Hughes or Brodie Croft is expected to slot it at seven - Melbourne need the rest of their spine to carry the playmaking load. Cameron Munster, Cameron Smith and Billy Slater are all as good as it gets, but they need to be primed to see off the challenge of a very tough Rabbitohs outfit.

Casualty ward: Will Chambers (suspension, finals week two), Nelson Asofa-Solomona (ankle, TBA)

The Rabbitohs are hitting form at the right time. AAP Image/Dean Lewins.

South Sydney: The Rabbitohs have steadied after dropping three games in a row leading into the finals and their smashing of the Tigers has them hitting the form that saw them dubbed premiership favourites for much of the season.

With their star-studded backline together again the competition's most dazzling attacking team are in good nick to add title 21.

Key man: This year has belonged to Damien Cook, but he's not had one of his trademark slashing performances in a couple of weeks.

The last time he did, in fact, was against Melbourne. There is no dummy half with speed off the mark like Cook and when he's flying there is no stopping him or the Rabbitohs.

Casualty ward: Adam Doueihi (ACL, season)

Odds: Melbourne $1.67, Souths $2.25

Prediction: Melbourne are deadly at home but Souths have all the tools to beat them. We're tipping a fast, open game of footy and Melbourne to win 24-20.

Are Penrith back? Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images.

PANTHERS VS WARRIORS

Elimination final: Penrith Panthers (5th) vs New Zealand Warriors (8th)

5:30pm Saturday at ANZ Stadium

This season: Rd 17 Penrith 38-6, Rd 24 Warriors 36-16

Penrith: The Panthers looked dead and gone in their last two defeats to Newcastle and the Warriors but an against the odds victory over the depleted Storm may have breathed new life into their season.

The mountain men have made an art of improbable comeback victories this season but have been on the ropes since Origin.

However, given their attacking prowess and the timely return of James Maloney they're still capable of great things.

Key man: After missing two weeks with a knee injury, Maloney made his return against the Storm and while he wasn't at his very best he was sharp enough to suggest he can be the difference maker for Penrith.

While Maloney and Nathan Cleary may not find the very best of their combination until next season, the talent is undeniable.

Casualty ward: Jarome Luai (ankle, season), Dean Whare (arm, season), Dylan Edwards (shoulder, season), Sam McKendry (knee, season)

The Warriors have returned to top form. Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images.

New Zealand: They're back. For the first time since 2011 the Warriors are in the finals and the black-shirted maniacs from across the Tasman are rolling heavy.

Don't let the ladder position fool you - this is a well-rounded and smart footy side with the skill and attacking power to trouble any team in the competition.

Shaun Johnson will play his first finals series in seven years and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is in some of the best form of his life.

With a thumping win over Penrith just two weeks ago they'll be confident of victory.

Key man: Tuivasa-Sheck is likely going to win the Dally M and Johnson makes the machine work but Issac Luke is the club's most important player.

The energy and aggression he provides around the ruck is a big part of the transformation the Warriors have undergone this season and he has become the beating heart of the side.

Casualty ward: Nathaniel Roache (back, season)

Odds: Penrith $1.70, New Zealand $2.20

Prediction: Penrith might have triumphed against the odds last week but the win by the Warriors two weeks ago is too difficult to ignore. We'll take New Zealand 34-26 in a track meet.

The Roosters have won it all again. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

ROOSTERS VS SHARKS

Qualifying final: Sydney Roosters (1st) vs Cronulla Sharks (4th)

7:40pm Saturday at Allianz Stadium

This season: Rd 5 Roosters 28-10

Roosters: After all the talk of the teething problems and when big money recruits Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco were going to turn it on, the Roosters finished top of the heap for the fourth time in six years under Trent Robinson.

A thumping win over Parramatta blew the cobwebs out for the Chooks after two straight losses and their big guns - Cronk, Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell and Boyd Cordner - are all firing at the right time.

Key man: The equation has been simple lately for the Roosters - when Jared Waerea-Hargreaves fires, they win.

The veteran Kiwi has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2018 and he is the grunt, the power in the middle of the field that makes all the difference.

With wild man Dylan Napa on the sidelines, the task is even taller for Waerea-Hargreaves.

Casualty ward: Dylan Napa (suspension, finals week 3-4), Bernard Lewis (knee, season)

Are Cronulla ready to win it all again. Picture by Brett Costello.

Sharks: They just won't go away will they? Cronulla hit form at just the right time, winning their last four matches to surge into the top four and earn the double chance.

These are the Sharks as we've come to know them under Shane Flanagan - tough, hard-nosed, brutal, competitive and willing to do whatever it takes to win.

Some of the faces have changed from their premiership side in 2016, but there's a reason every man and his dog keeps saying the Sharks are dark horses for the minor premiership.

Key man: Not many teams can say their most important attacking player is a backrower but that's the case for Cronulla.

Wade Graham is a forward of rare skill and class and his ball-playing is what makes the Sharks attack work.

Valentine Holmes has been exemplary and Chad Townsend is in good touch, but Graham brings it all together.

In an interesting wrinkle, he's taken on much more of the kicking responsibilities in the last few weeks.

Casualty ward: Jack Williams (pec, season), Jesse Ramien (shoulder, finals wk 2)

Odds: Syd Roosters $1.55, Cronulla $2.50

Prediction: Cronulla have the deeper forward pack but the Roosters have the slicker backline and the better defence. We'll take the Chooks 17-16 with Cooper Cronk kicking the winner.

Brisbane have hit form at just the right time. AAP Image/Dave Hunt.

BRONCOS VS DRAGONS

Elimination final: Brisbane Broncos (6th) vs St George Illawarra Dragons (7th)

4pm Sunday at Suncorp Stadium

This season: Rd 1 Dragons 34-12

Broncos: Brisbane looked to be floundering after losing to the Bulldogs and Cowboys but hit their straps with victories over South Sydney, the Roosters and Manly to storm into sixth spot and wrap up a home final.

With a slew of talented young forwards, led by Tevita Pangai Junior and David Fifita, as well as Anthony Milford and Corey Oates flying as high as they ever have, the Broncos loom as a shadow contender for the title.

Key man: Milford's hefty contract has made him an easy target for fans and media alike, but he's taken his play to a new level this season via big improvements in his organisation and kicking skills.

The mantle now falls on the much-maligned Kodi Nikorima to rise to the occasion and prove - for good or for ill - if he can be the man to lead a premiership team.

Casualty ward: Matt Gillett (neck, season), Payne Haas (shoulder, season), Jaydn Su'A (shoulder, season)

What is left for Ben Hunt? Picture by Brett Costello.

Dragons: After leading the competition for much of the season the Dragons have stumbled at the worst possible time, dropping four of their last six to crash from second to seventh.

The heady days of early in the season feel a long way away for the Red V and the loss of Paul Vaughan is a huge blow, but they still have a strong forward pack and an exciting spine. It took all they had to beat Newcastle in Round 25 but the return of Gareth Widdop is timely and they have still played a lot of good footy this year.

Key man: Who else can it be but Ben Hunt, who will face his former club at his former home ground for the first time?

Hunt has experienced a rollercoaster season, spearheading St George Illawarra's early charge before slumping after a tough Origin series for Queensland.

Hunt's talent is undeniable, and the Dragons faithful can only hope he can get outside his own head and return to his best football.

Casualty ward: Euan Aitken (hamstring, finals wk 2), Jason Nightingale (elbow, finals wk3)

Odds: Brisbane $1.33, St George Illawarra $3.40

Prediction: The Dragons should lift with their season on the line but it's hard to go past Brisbane at home. We'll go the Broncos in a classic by 20-16.

