Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

THE final touches are taking place at the show grounds as organiser get ready to celebrate at the 124th Bundaberg Regional Show.

The show will be held from May 31 to June 2, with June 1 being the show public holiday.

Show secretary Ann-Maree Marsh said there were many exciting events happening this year including the new Australian comedy Roof Top Express.

The comedic show will involve horse and cattle with thrilling stunts.

The awe-inspiring horsemanship will bring the country to the city with its old fashioned family entertainment.

Mrs Marsh said there will also be the normal show rides, thrills and spills along with a delicious dagwood dogs or too.

There will be fireworks on both Wednesday and Thursday nights and people are reminded to lock up their animals just before 8pm.

Along with all the normal bits and pieces the fun annual event will bring Mrs Marsh is calling on anyone who would like a challenge to come forward.

"We have the Young Farmer Challenge and are desperately looking for teams now," she said.

It will bring out the competitive side of anyone aged 18 and over as they try their best to tackle agriculture and farming skills.

Mrs Marsh said it was an opportunity for the region to showcase its rural side.

The event will be held on June 1 and will involve all sorts of farm duties from egg collecting to stacking hay and math problems.

She said the best thing was you didn't have to be a farmer to join in, anybody with an ambitious mind and the will to win could participate.

For more information on the challenge or anything to do with the Bundy show could phone the show office on 4155 0802.

FAST FACTS

Gate entry fees

Gates open 8am daily

Adults: $18

School students under 19 (with id card): $15

School students under 16: $10

Pensioners (aged & full disability only): $12

Over 75 years: free

Under 5 years: free

Pre-bought tickets only

Available from Auswide Bank outlets and show office

Available until Tuesday May 30