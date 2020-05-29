Here's everything you can do from Monday

Australians are counting down the days to June 1, when state governments will roll back another round of coronavirus restrictions.

Australians are counting down the days to June 1, when state governments will roll back another round of coronavirus restrictions.

Monday will see Australia take another step toward returning to "normal", with state governments relaxing a number of tough coronavirus restrictions, in some cases earlier than anticipated.

From June 1, the reopening of beauty salons, gyms and cinemas will commence, with South Australia's Premier Steve Marshall announcing earlier this week his state would be making the move four days earlier than anticipated due to low numbers of new COVID-19 infections and high levels of testing.

"If it continues, it opens up a world of possibilities of when and what (restrictions) we'll be able to remove in the future," Mr Marshall said.

While it's been a bit of a wait for this next round of eased restrictions, a National Cabinet meeting today discussing Australia's progress could see a number of recommendations, including allowing larger gatherings, made within the next fortnight, according to The Australian.

The publication revealed Australia has reached a non-quarantine infection rate of less than 10 new cases a day, with health authorities believing an infection rate at this level would allow more of the economy to safely reopen.

For now, here's what you'll be allowed to do from Monday, depending on your state and territory.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

From today, locals are permitted to travel to all parts of Western Australia, except for Commonwealth biosecurity areas and the state's 274 remote Aboriginal communities.

"This means people will be free to travel to all regions except the Kimberley and the bio security zones from this Friday," Premier Mark McGowan announced earlier this week.

Mr McGowan is yet to unveil a third phase of rolling back virus restrictions, though it is predicted to come into play in mid-June.

This will likely involve increasing the number of people allowed at gatherings, restrictions further relaxed for gyms and allowing contact community sports, permitting beauty therapy and personal care and reopening public playgrounds, galleries, cinemas and outdoor gym equipment.

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates

RELATED: When will domestic flights return?

QUEENSLAND

Queenslanders will have to wait until June 12 for the next easing of restrictions, when, subject to the four square metre rule and social distancing, up to 20 people will be allowed to gather in a number of spaces, including homes, restaurants, indoor cinemas and museums.

Travel including stays in camping and caravan parks will also be permitted within 250km of your region.

Those living in the Outback will have restrictions further relaxed, with restaurants and other dining establishments allowed to have up to 50 people.

NEW SOUTH WALES

From June 1, expect the roads to be much busier as the state government lifts its intrastate travel ban - meaning you can now take a trip to anywhere within NSW.

Up to 50 people will be allowed in restaurants, pubs and cafes, subject to the four square metre rule. Bookings of no more than 10 people and patrons must be seated.

ClubsNSW announced in a statement that the capacity of certain venues could increase beyond 50 patrons to a maximum of 500, in accordance with the number of restaurants and cafes inside the clubs.

"For example, a club with two restaurants and one cafe can admit up to 150 people at any one time, on the basis of 1 person per 4 square metres and on the condition that those eateries are open at all relevant times," the statement said.

"Under these arrangements, clubs can permit patrons in the bar and gaming rooms up to the venue capacity and with 1.5 metres physical distancing in all areas. Staff and contractors are not included in the capacity limit."

Beauty salons will reopen to a maximum of 10 clients at a time, with magazines removed from waiting area and clients subjected to the four square metre rule.

Subject to social distancing guidelines, museums, galleries and libraries across the state will also open.

Up to 20 attendees will be allowed at weddings and 50 at funerals, and as many as 50 people can be in a place of worship at one time - though alternatives to sing, sharing books or passing the collection plate will need to be introduced.

"We know how important these services are to individuals and families but as we ease restrictions further, we must remember to keep one another safe," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

VICTORIA

Monday will bring a slate of changes to Victoria, with up to 20 people allowed at your home at any one time, including members of your household, children and babies.

Restaurants, cafes and the dining areas of pubs will be allowed to reopen with up to 20 patrons, as long as physical distancing requirements are followed.

In line with school returning, skate parks and playgrounds will reopen. Outdoor group sport will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people and indoor and outdoor swimming pools will reopen to 20 patrons per space and a limit of three people per lane.

Victorians will see a return to art galleries, museums, libraries, zoos and other community facilities, with up to 20 people allowed in each separate space.

Holiday rentals, hotels and Airbnbs will be allowed for overnight stays across the state, as well as caravan parks and campsites.

Places of worship can open for up to 20 people per one space; and on top of the celebrant and couple, weddings with up to 20 guests are permitted. Funerals with up to 50 people, in addition to the officiant and funeral staff, will also be allowed.

Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours and massage parlours can reopen with up to 20 patrons subject to social distancing.

Melbourne residents will finally be able to sit down and enjoy a coffee in their favourite cafe from Monday. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Earlier this week, Mr Marshall announced step two of South Australia's restrictions road map has been brought forward to June 1, meaning from Monday cinemas and theatres will reopen with a maximum of 20 people, as will galleries and museums.

Beauty, nail, tattoo and massage parlours can reopen, subject to the four square metre rule.

Venues will be allowed up to a maximum of 80 people, provided they can have 20 in discrete rooms or areas within the establishment, and pubs will be permitted to serve drinks without a meal - though patrons must be seated.

Similar to other states, funerals will now be allowed as many as 50 attendees.

Driving instruction lessons can resume; gyms and indoor fitness venues can reopen for up to 20 people at a time; and non-contact sport can also pick up again.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

From June 1, Canberrans will be allowed to visit NSW for a holiday.

Further lifting of restrictions has not yet been announced.

For now, they can enjoy a number of relaxed rules, including indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and up to 10 patrons allowed in restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs (with dining areas) at a time.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

From midday on June 5, the two-hour limit on indoor activities in the Northern Territory will be removed.

Bars and clubs will be permitted to operate without food being compulsory; and entertainment venues and cinemas will be allowed to reopen.

Team sports such as football and netball will be permitted, and amusement parks, sporting arenas and stadiums can open with seating in an approved configuration.

RELATED: How one person can infect a restaurant

Northern Territorians can enjoy a game of netball from June 5. Picture: Stacey Rudd/Central Telegraph

TASMANIA

June 15 is "D-Day" for the next round of rules to be rolled back in Tasmania, though high school students in years 7 to 10 will return to school on June 9.

From June 15, subject to health advice, Tasmanians can look forward to up to 20 people being allowed to gather in both indoor and outdoor areas - including restaurants, cinemas and museums - and funerals of up to 50 people.

Restrictions on people staying in hotels and caravan parks will also be lifted so people can move around the state and stay overnight.

Originally published as Everything you can do from Monday