Everything new streaming next month

BLOCK out your calendar, there's no leaving the house in August with this slate of movies and TV shows coming to streaming.

We've picked some of our favourites, but there are also more recommendations in bold in the lists below.

Disenchantment (Netflix) - The Simpsons creator Matt Groening debuts his first new series since Futurama in 1999, this Netflix series is an animated fantasy comedy about a princess, her personal demon and a happy-go-lucky elf in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland.

Great News (Netflix) - Created by 30 Rock writer Tracey Wigfield and produced by Tina Fey, Great News is set in a New Jersey TV news station, following Katie, an ambitious young producer who finds herself dealing with the toughest intern of all: her boundary-less mother.

Jack Ryan (Amazon) - The Office's John Krasinski is taking on the Tom Clancy spy previously donned by Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Chris Pine and Ben Affleck in this rebooted Amazon series. Here, we meet Jack as a young CIA analyst who picks up on some suspicious financial activity, pointing to a man he thinks may be worse than Osama bin Laden.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Foxtel Now) - Despite the controversy from some quarters, The Last Jedi really is a good movie full of thrills, character moments and emotional beats. It's pure, unadulterated entertainment with some damn good action sequences.

8 Women (Stan) - This quirky French movie is an homage to closed house mysteries, all wrapped up in a charmingly whimsical package. Starring the likes of Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert and Virginie Ledoyen, 8 Women has everything - murder, intrigue, farce and musical numbers. How can you resist all that?

Better Call Saul (Stan) - The fourth season of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has the prequel edging closer to the messy exploits of Walter White, but not before it gets up to more of its own shenanigans.

Shame (Stan) - Steve McQueen's second feature is not an easy watch but it is a highly rewarding one for anyone who's up for challenging storytelling. Shame is about a tortured sex addict trying to control his urges (with little success) in New York and features confronting performances from Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan.

Share your TV and movies obsessions with @wenleima on Twitter.