Everything going: Bundy restaurant to close its doors Sunday

CLOSING TIME: The Rock Bar and Grill is closing, with its owners saying they decided to not renew the lease. Rhylea Millar

CLOSING the doors of a family-owned business is always a difficult decision.

The Rock Bar and Grill has joined the list of businesses to close its doors.

Known for its picturesque scenery, overlooking the beautiful Burnett River and serving customers with reasonably priced and high quality meals, the business announced the news on a Facebook event page on Wednesday.

"Hey everyone, as a lot of you would have heard already, The Rock Bar & Grill is closing down on the 30th of June,” the post says.

"We have decided to create this event so that we can sell the numerous different items in our restaurant that we no longer have any use for.

"We will be selling almost everything in our restaurant from wine glasses to our 2-seater couch chairs.”

Listed as the 89th restaurant in Bundaberg on Tripadvisor, one user was highly impressed with the service received, posting in March this year.

"This would have to be one of the best restaurants in Bundaberg with great hosts and views to envy while dining,” the review said. "This is a casual relaxed easy going restaurant, a real pleasure to eat at, the meals are tasty with a good alcohol selection.”

The NewsMail reached out to The Rock Bar and Grill for comment and they said they decided to not renew the lease, declining to provide further comment.