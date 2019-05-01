Fans slam new-look Sonic the Hedgehog

The new-look Sonic the Hedgehog. With teeth!

The first trailer for the upcoming live-action Sonic The Hedgehog movie is here - and fans have a lot of feelings.

Set to a soundtrack of Coolio's 1995 classic Gangsta's Paradise, the trailer shows Sega's iconic blue hedgehog evading a military man named Dr. Ivo Robotnik, played by legendary funnyman Jim Carrey.

James Marsden also stars as the smalltown cop who befriends and takes care of Sonic. But it's not the human cast viewers are stuck on - it's CGI Sonic himself. Sonic The Hedgehog circa 2019 has teeth. And fur. And a rather more human, less hedgehoggy body:

Classic Sonic.

The new look Sonic the Hedgehog.

Reactions have been … mixed. Apparently it's not yet problematic to bodyshame a CGI hedgehog online:

It would be cool if Sonic the Hedgehog died in the movie. — Rusty's Real Deal Baseball stan account (@Babylonian) April 30, 2019

WHY ARE HIS TEETH SO HUMAN pic.twitter.com/qanTExwjJI — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) April 30, 2019

[Sonic the Hedgehog movie pitch meeting]



Jim Carrey: [chanting] teeth, teeth -

Director: teeth, TEETH

Paramount execs [pounding the table]: TEETH, TEETH, TEETH! https://t.co/eDzzAmSjDC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) April 30, 2019

after watching that sonic the hedgehog trailer i would like to formally announce that i am no longer a furry — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) April 30, 2019

this is what classic sonic looks like next to the real sonic pic.twitter.com/AfZlzpnQJ3 — baby krispy (@presentationmic) April 30, 2019

silhouettes of live action and normal sonic.

God, live action just looks like a tiny boy with funny hair pic.twitter.com/R64Jcr9pRI — Mel🍊 (@Stickerdoo) April 30, 2019

pikachu if the people at sonic movie designed him pic.twitter.com/FaSXPCI7r9 — detective pikachu stunt double (@cubeyrose) April 30, 2019

Another iconic blue cartoon character had a similarly frosty reception recently: The Genie from Aladdin, who is played by Will Smith in this year's live-action update of the classic 1992 film. Initial glimpses of the Genie had fans quick to criticise Smith with countless memes and negative opinions online.

"It was very funny," Smith later told Empire magazine. "Everything is under such critical scrutiny. I came up in an era where there was no internet. It's a new thing that I'm trying to get a handle on."