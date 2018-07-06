Everyone a winner with Bundy Cup changes

Watch The Feet celebrates a win against Rockhampton in the final of the Bundaberg Cup last year.

Watch The Feet celebrates a win against Rockhampton in the final of the Bundaberg Cup last year.

ORGANISERS of the Bundaberg Cup hope a new date for the competition will increase interstate visitors and provide a further boost to the economy.

The Cup will not be held this year for the first time in three years after the date was moved from November to February next year.

The decision to shift the date came after Touch Football Australia stakeholders got together to discuss how to make the competition better.

Organisers hope the new date boosts team numbers, the local social competition and the region's economy.

"We have experienced growth but were looking to improve that,” TFA commercial manager Tim Wyld said.

"We moved the date to create space, grow team numbers and make it more of a resounding success.”

Wyld said the November date prevented interstate travellers from forming teams and coming to Bundy.

Rockhampton's Jayden Benbow during the Bundaberg Cup.

Switching to early in the year is expected to allow more players to enter, and to also help local teams that have made the event what it has been for the previous three events.

"Local social competitions commence one week after the new date,” Wyld said.

"We're hoping to maximise the local teams in the competition as the competition provides the perfect hit-out to them before the season.”

Wyld said organisers hoped to attract more than 50 teams next year.

Overall prize money will remain at $20,000 overall.

The contract for the Bundaberg Cup is also unchanged, set to end following the fifth event, which will now be in 2020.

But Wyld said the tournament's future would extend past then.

"We're committed to the region,” he said.

"The three instalments so far have had year-on-year growth.

"The Southern Great Barrier Reef area is a touch football stranglehold and we want that to continue.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed the change in date and said it was a boost to the region to have the Cup return.

Nominations for next year's Cup open in August.