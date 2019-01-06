Menu
BOOM: "Everyday workers” are predicted to see an increased demand for employees in their industries.
'Everyday workers':The jobs predicted to boom

6th Jan 2019 9:15 AM
TECH roles may be considered the jobs of the future but Australia's booming population is creating demand for "everyday” workers, such as aged carers, school teachers and builders.

The national population has crept over the 25 million mark, with the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures showing about 390,500 extra people in country in the 12 months to June.

This included a natural increase of 153,800 people - with births outnumbering deaths - as well as net overseas migration of 236,700 people.

Social analyst David Chalke said increasing numbers of migrants led to growth in education services, for example language skills training.

"(Migrants) tend to be younger and therefore things to do with household formation (receive a boost), such as building and equipping houses, transport, hospitals and education,” he said.

"Young migrants will be having children so anything associated with child care and peri-natal services (will grow too).

"Cultural diversity will also bring the need for various other services, such as translators.”

The Strategy Planning Group principal said Australia's natural population increase was largely the result of people living longer so the aged care sector would also benefit.

"Commercial radio is nothing but advertising for lifestyle villages and funeral plans,” he said.

"Anything to do with an ageing population is a booming service.”

Federal Government modelling predicted a 39.3 per cent increase in the number of aged and disability carers between 2018 and 2023, creating 69,200 jobs in five years.

Meanwhile, the number of registered nurses would grow by 18.4 per cent (up 51,400 jobs), child carers by 17.6 per cent (27,600 jobs), school teachers by 10.8 per cent (45,900 jobs) and construction trades workers by 6.5 per cent (25,800 jobs).

