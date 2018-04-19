Menu
SUPER HERO: Ethan Ramsey as Captain America.
SUPER HERO: Ethan Ramsey as Captain America. Mike Knott
EVERYDAY HERO: Bundaberg Constable a full-time superhero

Mikayla Haupt
by
19th Apr 2018 4:16 PM

BUNDABERG'S very own Captain America has a real knack for justice and hope in and out of uniform.

Constable Ethan Ramsey has been cosplaying as Marvel's first avenger Captain America for about two years and has no plans of putting down his shield anytime soon.

From charitable events at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital to Supanova and Marvel Exhibitions, Const Ramsey has been spreading joy through his suit of stars and stripes.

"The kids love it, they come up and high five you,” he said.

"We got suited up for the kids at Lady Cilento and it was just as much fun for me as the kids I think.

"Even the parents appreciate it, in Brisbane at the children's hospital, they look so tired and when they see you come in and their kids are lighting up for the first time in a few weeks, they are just so appreciative.”

Const Ramsey said he's always been a fan of dress-up parties and it progressed to this level of cosplay.

He said the notion of "doing the right thing” and justice, in collaboration with crime fighting stories he heard from a detective while in primary school is what made him want to join the force.

Which just so happens to fit with what Captain America embodies.

"I think that's why Captain America was so appealing to me,” he said.

"He's always fighting for what's right, justice and peace.”

Despite an already super suit, Const Ramsey said he was working on some modifications to his outfit and shield.

With the Avengers: Infinity Wars movie release just around the corner, Const Ramsey said he would be in Brisbane, in costume for the release and a meet and greet.

If you are heading to the Gold Coast for Supanova from April 27-29, keep an eye out for our own Captain.

To keep up with all of Cap's work follow @Captain_Of_Oz on Instagram.

