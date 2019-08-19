Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EVERYDAY FARMER'S MARKET: One Little Farm owners, Anthony and Kate Rehbein are passionate about the paddock to plate philosophy and will sell a range of locally grown produce and flowers.
EVERYDAY FARMER'S MARKET: One Little Farm owners, Anthony and Kate Rehbein are passionate about the paddock to plate philosophy and will sell a range of locally grown produce and flowers. Rhylea Millar
Food & Entertainment

Everyday farmers market sells freshest produce and flowers

Rhylea Millar
by
19th Aug 2019 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE Little Farm sells the freshest produce and flowers.

Anthony and Kate Rehbein are showcasing their juicy tomatoes, capsicums, pineapples and oranges in wicker baskets and wholesome sweet potatoes in brown paper bags.

The beautiful, bold colours hit you as soon as you walk through the door.

Lining the shelves are stunning cotton branches and bunches of delicate violas, lisianthus and snap dragons.

As a fourth generation farmer, Mr Rehbein said he understands the importance of buying from locally grown and sustainable businesses.

"It's essentially about supporting local farmers and a lot of what you'll find in the store we actually grow ourselves on our farm,” he said.

"Everyone loves a farmer's market, so why not come to one every single day?”

One Little Farm, at 133 Bargara Rd, is open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm and Saturday 8.30am to 1pm.

bundaberg farmers market flowers fruit and vegetable growers locally grown one little farm produce support local support local businesses support local farmers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy braces for another cold front overnight

    premium_icon Bundy braces for another cold front overnight

    Weather MOTHER nature is turned up the heat on Bundaberg yesterday, but don't expect it to last long.

    Police investigate arson at local Bundy business

    premium_icon Police investigate arson at local Bundy business

    Crime Police investigating fire at Bundaberg business

    $2M piece of equipment could save miner's lives

    premium_icon $2M piece of equipment could save miner's lives

    Business Global mining giant funds critical equipment for rescue service

    Fired-up dad fined $1000 for fighting man who threatened son

    premium_icon Fired-up dad fined $1000 for fighting man who threatened son

    Crime Sayers pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm