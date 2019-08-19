Everyday farmers market sells freshest produce and flowers

EVERYDAY FARMER'S MARKET: One Little Farm owners, Anthony and Kate Rehbein are passionate about the paddock to plate philosophy and will sell a range of locally grown produce and flowers.

ONE Little Farm sells the freshest produce and flowers.

Anthony and Kate Rehbein are showcasing their juicy tomatoes, capsicums, pineapples and oranges in wicker baskets and wholesome sweet potatoes in brown paper bags.

The beautiful, bold colours hit you as soon as you walk through the door.

Lining the shelves are stunning cotton branches and bunches of delicate violas, lisianthus and snap dragons.

As a fourth generation farmer, Mr Rehbein said he understands the importance of buying from locally grown and sustainable businesses.

"It's essentially about supporting local farmers and a lot of what you'll find in the store we actually grow ourselves on our farm,” he said.

"Everyone loves a farmer's market, so why not come to one every single day?”

One Little Farm, at 133 Bargara Rd, is open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm and Saturday 8.30am to 1pm.