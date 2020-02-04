How you can get in on renting a luxurious coastal apartment

NOW you can live a life of luxury as Zen Beach Retreat is about to open applications for permanent rentals.

Co-owner Shane Emms said it was a great opportunity for a professional to make the most of beachside living before work.

"There's very few places with direct access to the beach like this, with a large communal area where guests can enjoy lush tropical gardens," Mr Emms said.

LIFE OF LUXURY: Zen Beach Retreat now has luxury villas available for permanent rental.

"We've been doing short term accommodation for a while and it's really successful, but it's time consuming."

Instead, he plans to spend more time liberating businesses by looking at employee experience and strategies, while Pascaline Emms plans to paint full-time and eventually hold classes and art therapy on the top deck with ocean views.

They also said their French fair was successful last year so an antique fair was on the cards.

The main residence will remain available for holiday accommodation while rented villas will be available from March 9 for $550 a week.