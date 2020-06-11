Everybody appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today
THESE 39 people are expected to make an appearance in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:
- Barnes, Liam Derrick
- Bell, Craig Anthony
- Box, Jacob Bradley
- Burt, Kelly Jon
- Chapman, Allen James
- Crompton, Damien Anthony
- Daniel, Taylor Jae
- Dye, Luke Allan
- Eggmolesse, Clinton Brett
- Grey, Charlene Bridget
- Groth, Michael Justin
- Hart, Blake Stephen
- Hoschke, Andrew Peter
- Hutchins, David William
- Johnson, Wesley Martin
- Jones, Rachael Shannon
- Kavanagh, Kali
- Kelly, Gage Benjamin
- Kent, Wayne Robert
- Little, Neil Anthony
- Mcdougall, Luke Patrick
- Mihailou, Dimitra Lee
- Milligan, Shane Allan
- Moy, Gary Leslie
- Niotakis, Crystal Jean
- Paech, Jason Mark
- Restell, Matthew Dee
- Rieck, Leo Lester David
- Schafer, Neschelle Kaleb
- Schleusener, John Paul
- Sheppard, Sharon Cherrie
- Shorten, Hadyn Benjamin
- Simpson Keene, Taylor James
- Sweaney, Christopher Anthony
- Taha, Housam
- Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James
- Wechsler, Liam Anthony
- Weldon, Guy James
- Whyte, Darren Stephen