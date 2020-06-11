Menu
There are 29 people expected in Bundaberg court today. Picture: Mike Knott
Everybody appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
11th Jun 2020 9:36 AM
THESE 39 people are expected to make an appearance in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Barnes, Liam Derrick
  • Bell, Craig Anthony
  • Box, Jacob Bradley
  • Burt, Kelly Jon
  • Chapman, Allen James
  • Crompton, Damien Anthony
  • Daniel, Taylor Jae
  • Dye, Luke Allan
  • Eggmolesse, Clinton Brett
  • Grey, Charlene Bridget
  • Groth, Michael Justin
  • Hart, Blake Stephen
  • Hoschke, Andrew Peter
  • Hutchins, David William
  • Johnson, Wesley Martin
  • Jones, Rachael Shannon
  • Kavanagh, Kali
  • Kelly, Gage Benjamin
  • Kent, Wayne Robert
  • Little, Neil Anthony
  • Mcdougall, Luke Patrick
  • Mihailou, Dimitra Lee
  • Milligan, Shane Allan
  • Moy, Gary Leslie
  • Niotakis, Crystal Jean
  • Paech, Jason Mark
  • Restell, Matthew Dee
  • Rieck, Leo Lester David
  • Schafer, Neschelle Kaleb
  • Schleusener, John Paul
  • Sheppard, Sharon Cherrie
  • Shorten, Hadyn Benjamin
  • Simpson Keene, Taylor James
  • Sweaney, Christopher Anthony
  • Taha, Housam
  • Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James
  • Wechsler, Liam Anthony
  • Weldon, Guy James
  • Whyte, Darren Stephen
