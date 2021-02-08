Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Redcliffe Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
8th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Amy Demelza Hewitt

Jacin Colin Fitzpatrick

Donna-Marie Taylor

Corey Jay Borland

Timmothy James Knight

Samuel Kevin Tarrant-O'Neill

Jonathan Lee Broom

Robert Bruce Sutcliffe

Corey Robert Edward Mead

Jarrad Ray Penrose

Patrick Mcalorum

Tyson Lee Chard

Jamie Aperehama Saies-Ruruku

Anthony William Brown

Paul Nathan Mondientz

Glenn Neville Hemsworth

Jayden Scott Neil Moody

Douglas Alexander Wray

Chantel Maree Frazer

Ricky James Daniel Loughnan

Craig John Glasgow

Tania Gayle Pope

Timothy Andrew Symons

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Monday, February 8

More Stories

redcliffe magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MONKEY BUSINESS: Bundy cafe trades in wheels for new home

        Premium Content MONKEY BUSINESS: Bundy cafe trades in wheels for new home

        News It’s the new cafe on the block and while its doors may be opening for the first time, Bundaberg will recognise the brand which was once on wheels.

        INFLUENTIAL: Bundy personalities inspiring Insta followings

        Premium Content INFLUENTIAL: Bundy personalities inspiring Insta followings

        News Bundaberg has a myriad of pages to brighten your feed

        LOVERS DAY: 12 date ideas to treat your special person

        Premium Content LOVERS DAY: 12 date ideas to treat your special person

        News Enjoy a night on the town with your loved one this Valentine’s Day and why not...

        Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Premium Content Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Education More than 350 Qld schools set to be reviewed by education department