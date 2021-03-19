Menu
Everybody appearing at Childers Magistrates Court, Friday, March 19
Crime

FULL LIST: Childers Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Johnson Tekbiyik

Chloe Isabel Pfeiffer

Jennifer Ann Booker

Campbell William Pryor

Shenane Rose Walsh

Tyrone Malcolm-James Felsch

Sharnee Billie-Jo Sommerville

David Stuart Tumbers

Michael John Bagnall

Brandon Graeme Salter

Benjamin Thomas William Steer

Murray Ronald Fredrick Carney

Kodi Brian Charles Pettitt

Jason Scott Roberts

Jordan Reece Russell

Chloe Beverly Candy

Theresa Ann Beens

Kylie Johnson

Thomas Norman Geisel

Stewart James Beades

Gage Benjamin Kelly

Alastair Gerardus Noel Dean

Jason Trevor Daniel

Christopher Paul Mckenna

Joshua Mark Poulter

Michelle Ann-Margaret Lester

Brendon Francis Rockett

David Richard Benson

Lisa Catrina Bell

Nathan Laurence Cook

Tamara Kate Hughes

Robbie Casey

Jason Brian Pettitt

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Childers Magistrates Court, Friday, March 19

