Everybody appearing at Childers Magistrates Court, Friday, February 19
Crime

FULL LIST: Childers Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
19th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Bruce Anthony Patterson

Karl Pierre Jannasch

Donna Maree Quartermaine

Paul Anthony Algie

Lisa Catrina Bell

Lisa Cherie Campbell

Atalay Uzal

Gage Benjamin Kelly

Stewart James Beades

Jeremy Graham Miller

Kodi Brian Charles Pettitt

Michele Munaretto

Schellie Maree Sager

Gregory Partleton

Tyrone Malcolm-James Felsch

Jared Van Lieshout

Murray Ronald Fredrick Carney

Matthew Jacob Birch-Hankin

Jason Brian Pettitt

Russell John Penhaligon

Robbie Casey

Emmanuel Joseph Duvnjak

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Childers Magistrates Court, Friday, February 19

