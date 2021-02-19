FULL LIST: Childers Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Bruce Anthony Patterson
Karl Pierre Jannasch
Donna Maree Quartermaine
Paul Anthony Algie
Lisa Catrina Bell
Lisa Cherie Campbell
Atalay Uzal
Gage Benjamin Kelly
Stewart James Beades
Jeremy Graham Miller
Kodi Brian Charles Pettitt
Michele Munaretto
Schellie Maree Sager
Gregory Partleton
Tyrone Malcolm-James Felsch
Jared Van Lieshout
Murray Ronald Fredrick Carney
Matthew Jacob Birch-Hankin
Jason Brian Pettitt
Russell John Penhaligon
Robbie Casey
Emmanuel Joseph Duvnjak
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Childers Magistrates Court, Friday, February 19