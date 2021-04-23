FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Samuel Robert Crouche
Kurt Rodney Burton
Anthony Gerard Reed
Stella Louise Spencer
Michael Grant Leroy
Danielle Jade Kelso
Joel Nicholas Wright
Susan Jane Keighran
Leya Celeste Fewre
Adam Jaye Swan
Michelle Mae Richter
John Arthur Lowe
Brad Stewart Jones
Wade Peter Johnston
Donovan Alan Evans
Alyson Williams
Benjamin Brian Loveridge
Lisa Jayne Sheppard
Zara Susanne Eborall
Benjamin Jon Mccosh
Lindon David Ramm
Hannah Louise Schultz
Daniel John Stevens
Boyd Andrew Maurice Baker
Rachel Elizabeth Carter
Dale John Hennessy
Lee Casey Mathew Deller
Andrew John Lucas
Wayne Morris Gott
Karl Lance Dorron
Mark Robert Neill
Christopher Graeme Tory
Regina Ngahuia Howard
Ian Bryon Anderson
Christopher Lee Burns
Stella Louise Ball-Spencer
Jonathon Joel Bury
Jodie Lee Cross
John Walter David Dickson
Tammy Eileen May Bennett
David John Egan
Joshua Clayton Wimbus
Kean Seton Wilke
Christian Wayne Cameron
Andrew Maurice Ferris
Matthew John Browne
Matthew Terrence Mcdonald
Matthew George Poulsen
Alfred Ernest Sinn
Matthew Thomas Madden
Callum Kiah Wentriro
