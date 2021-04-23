FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, April 23

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Samuel Robert Crouche

Kurt Rodney Burton

Anthony Gerard Reed

Stella Louise Spencer

Michael Grant Leroy

Danielle Jade Kelso

Joel Nicholas Wright

Susan Jane Keighran

Leya Celeste Fewre

Adam Jaye Swan

Michelle Mae Richter

John Arthur Lowe

Brad Stewart Jones

Wade Peter Johnston

Donovan Alan Evans

Alyson Williams

Benjamin Brian Loveridge

Lisa Jayne Sheppard

Zara Susanne Eborall

Benjamin Jon Mccosh

Lindon David Ramm

Hannah Louise Schultz

Daniel John Stevens

Boyd Andrew Maurice Baker

Rachel Elizabeth Carter

Dale John Hennessy

Lee Casey Mathew Deller

Andrew John Lucas

Wayne Morris Gott

Karl Lance Dorron

Mark Robert Neill

Christopher Graeme Tory

Regina Ngahuia Howard

Ian Bryon Anderson

Christopher Lee Burns

Stella Louise Ball-Spencer

Jonathon Joel Bury

Jodie Lee Cross

John Walter David Dickson

Tammy Eileen May Bennett

David John Egan

Joshua Clayton Wimbus

Kean Seton Wilke

Christian Wayne Cameron

Andrew Maurice Ferris

Matthew John Browne

Matthew Terrence Mcdonald

Matthew George Poulsen

Alfred Ernest Sinn

Matthew Thomas Madden

Callum Kiah Wentriro

