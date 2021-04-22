FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Warren John Frazer

Matthew Cary Nock

James Henry Watson

Maria Balte

Dean Smyth

Robert Bruce Sutcliffe

Mark Edward Lester

Marty Lindsey Gordon Sullivan

Jayden Phillip Butler

Steven Raymond Browning

Julieanne Buttenshaw

Jodie Lee Cross

Brett Andrew Sands

Kristy-Lea Wooldridge

Mark Andrew Gordon

Daniel William Plath

Kai David Clarke

Simon Allan Taber

Shannon Leigh Cromwell

Darren Robert Looyestyn

Storm Unique Singho

Darren Noel Nixon

Terence Michael Gordon

Benjamin Christopher Skoric

Justin Robert Cragg

Bradley Graham Franks

Emily Alice Price

Mitchell Paul Baldwin

Venieca Rae Chapman

Ashley Cameron King

Shelly-Ann Mcshane

Bruce Wayne Hollingsworth

Steven Gary Vosmaer

Joel Raymond Mcgowan

Nathan Christopher Tenardi

Jack Thomas Liddell

Peter William Howard

Boris Richard Chatfield

Michele Cammissa

John Fraser Dunn

Kyron Douglas Dendle

Renee Dale Mcleod

