FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Julie Ah Quee

Monty Charles Paul Chapman-Dynevor

Ashlee Marie Carver

David Michael Cross

Michael Lawrence Smith

Maxine Rachael Appleford

Matthew Charles Harmer

Sandee Michelle

Joshua Ronald Crouch

Mark Alan Murdoch

Peter John Lewis

Scott Wayne Leather

Mark Edward Joseph Philp

Laura Amy White

Clinton James Peace

Gary Graham Apelt

Aleice Bryanne Bishop

Joshua William John Mcleod

Andrew Lee Coney

Brian Joshua Wilson

Cliff Wayne Gott

Christopher Mervyn James Miles

Jeremy John William Doherty

Lincoln Roy Costelloe

Louise Maree Schofield

Kailum Bradley Brown

Rebecca Leigh Radel

Jeffrey Kenneth Behan

Andrew Timothy Roper

Jacquelyn Amanda Turner

Trine Kauffman

Kyle John Geary

Samarah-Lee Davis

Veronica Valmay Johnson

Shaun Michael Little

Krystel Louise Paulson

Jacob Matouk

Lachlan John Carr

Dylan Thomas Cason

Paul Robert Zielke

Brett James Kirby

Alema Roxanne Ikeia Martin

Harley James Payne

Taylor James Simpson Keene

Karamara Ivy Rose Dodd

Mathias Stefani

Jessica Lee Abberton

Lydia Rita Lauch

Nathan Paul Granger

Brent James Emmerton-Keyssecker

Clifford Zane Mclean

Ricky Paul Habijanec

Owen Mitchell Compton

Sarah Ann Pershouse

Angela June Rieck

Dylan John Riley

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, April 16