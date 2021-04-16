FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Julie Ah Quee
Monty Charles Paul Chapman-Dynevor
Ashlee Marie Carver
David Michael Cross
Michael Lawrence Smith
Maxine Rachael Appleford
Matthew Charles Harmer
Sandee Michelle
Joshua Ronald Crouch
Mark Alan Murdoch
Peter John Lewis
Scott Wayne Leather
Mark Edward Joseph Philp
Laura Amy White
Clinton James Peace
Gary Graham Apelt
Aleice Bryanne Bishop
Joshua William John Mcleod
Andrew Lee Coney
Brian Joshua Wilson
Cliff Wayne Gott
Christopher Mervyn James Miles
Jeremy John William Doherty
Lincoln Roy Costelloe
Louise Maree Schofield
Kailum Bradley Brown
Rebecca Leigh Radel
Jeffrey Kenneth Behan
Andrew Timothy Roper
Jacquelyn Amanda Turner
Trine Kauffman
Kyle John Geary
Samarah-Lee Davis
Veronica Valmay Johnson
Shaun Michael Little
Krystel Louise Paulson
Jacob Matouk
Lachlan John Carr
Dylan Thomas Cason
Paul Robert Zielke
Brett James Kirby
Alema Roxanne Ikeia Martin
Harley James Payne
Taylor James Simpson Keene
Karamara Ivy Rose Dodd
Mathias Stefani
Jessica Lee Abberton
Lydia Rita Lauch
Nathan Paul Granger
Brent James Emmerton-Keyssecker
Clifford Zane Mclean
Ricky Paul Habijanec
Owen Mitchell Compton
Sarah Ann Pershouse
Angela June Rieck
Dylan John Riley
