Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, April 16
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, April 16
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
16th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Julie Ah Quee

Monty Charles Paul Chapman-Dynevor

Ashlee Marie Carver

David Michael Cross

Michael Lawrence Smith

Maxine Rachael Appleford

Matthew Charles Harmer

Sandee Michelle

Joshua Ronald Crouch

Mark Alan Murdoch

Peter John Lewis

Scott Wayne Leather

Mark Edward Joseph Philp

Laura Amy White

Clinton James Peace

Gary Graham Apelt

Aleice Bryanne Bishop

Joshua William John Mcleod

Andrew Lee Coney

Brian Joshua Wilson

Cliff Wayne Gott

Christopher Mervyn James Miles

Jeremy John William Doherty

Lincoln Roy Costelloe

Louise Maree Schofield

Kailum Bradley Brown

Rebecca Leigh Radel

Jeffrey Kenneth Behan

Andrew Timothy Roper

Jacquelyn Amanda Turner

Trine Kauffman

Kyle John Geary

Samarah-Lee Davis

Veronica Valmay Johnson

Shaun Michael Little

Krystel Louise Paulson

Jacob Matouk

Lachlan John Carr

Dylan Thomas Cason

Paul Robert Zielke

Brett James Kirby

Alema Roxanne Ikeia Martin

Harley James Payne

Taylor James Simpson Keene

Karamara Ivy Rose Dodd

Mathias Stefani

Jessica Lee Abberton

Lydia Rita Lauch

Nathan Paul Granger

Brent James Emmerton-Keyssecker

Clifford Zane Mclean

Ricky Paul Habijanec

Owen Mitchell Compton

Sarah Ann Pershouse

Angela June Rieck

Dylan John Riley

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, April 16

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        REVEALED: Plans for servo, food outlet lodged with council

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for servo, food outlet lodged with council

        News The fate of an application for a new service station and food outlet is in the...

        WHOPPING BOOST: New fast food store serves up 50 local jobs

        Premium Content WHOPPING BOOST: New fast food store serves up 50 local jobs

        News A development application for the Hungry Jack’s store in Bundaberg East was first...

        FIGHT NIGHT: ‘Golden Boy’, ‘Superman’ on card for local comp

        Premium Content FIGHT NIGHT: ‘Golden Boy’, ‘Superman’ on card for local comp

        News With more than 20 fights on the card, this tournament is set to be a night full of...