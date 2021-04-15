FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Leon John Mobbs
Courtney Lee Fisher
Jake William John Russell
Aaron George Swift
Brendan Whatt
Kelly Jones
Lyndon Troy Crosby
Peter Dale Eastment
Andrew Bryan David Colburt
Jason Trevor Thomson
Pequisha Leigh Coventry
Kate Louise Deal
Amy Joy Frid
David Omay Russell
Mark Nathan Monsen
George Leslie Fulmer
Jason Stuart Thom
Quade Dylan Maloney
Adrian Frank Mclaughlin
Jacob John Donnell
Keith Robert Evans
Colin Garry Mulvena
Mitchell John Alfred Driver
Joel Curtis Mackay
Tammie Dulcie Naylor
Angela Katrina Gassman
Steven Gerrard Liddell
David Ross Younie
Elizabeth Mae Little
Barry James Stanley
Jacob Alexander Crowe
Nikolas Jake Shorten
Joshua Wayne Tripcony
Donny-Lee Dunrobin
Melissa Joy Evans
Stewart James Beades
