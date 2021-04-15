FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Leon John Mobbs

Courtney Lee Fisher

Jake William John Russell

Aaron George Swift

Brendan Whatt

Kelly Jones

Lyndon Troy Crosby

Peter Dale Eastment

Andrew Bryan David Colburt

Jason Trevor Thomson

Pequisha Leigh Coventry

Kate Louise Deal

Amy Joy Frid

David Omay Russell

Mark Nathan Monsen

George Leslie Fulmer

Jason Stuart Thom

Quade Dylan Maloney

Adrian Frank Mclaughlin

Jacob John Donnell

Keith Robert Evans

Colin Garry Mulvena

Mitchell John Alfred Driver

Joel Curtis Mackay

Tammie Dulcie Naylor

Angela Katrina Gassman

Steven Gerrard Liddell

David Ross Younie

Elizabeth Mae Little

Barry James Stanley

Jacob Alexander Crowe

Nikolas Jake Shorten

Joshua Wayne Tripcony

Donny-Lee Dunrobin

Melissa Joy Evans

Stewart James Beades

