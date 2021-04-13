Menu
FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
13th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Cameron James Paul

Brodie Samuel Jasperse

Amy Teresa Dale

Kristy-Lea Wooldridge

Leslie Ronald Woodall

Kahlym John Phillips

Kristine Anne Krajewski

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 13

