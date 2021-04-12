FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Richard William Goulding

Joshua Adam Vohland

Anthony Gerard Reed

Alison Maree Short

Andrew John Hall

Alex Edward Croden

Tory Casey Nute

Danielle Louise Nygaard

Clayton Campbell Miechel

Lisa Maree Clark

Daniel Mark Benjamen Saunders

Ian Jeffrey Allwood

Clint John Martin

Kathleen Mary Jacobi

Christine Louise Owens

Damian Wayne Boswell

Brandon Lee Carlaw

David Patrick Edwin Maynard

Heidi Michelle Strong

Bayden Edward Byron

Jeremy John William Doherty

Joshua Mark Fenn

Nathan Dennis Walter Beer

Paul Thomas Donnelly

Daniel Peter Chapman

Ashley Lucas Rendell

Jacob Douglas Taylor

Connor Bailey Hutchinson

Terry Gordon Macalpine

Katrina Jean Law

Koby Jason James Sliwka

Kyah Tane Tito

Adam John Zande

James Lee Dingle

Reece Godfrey

Andrew Lee Coney

Cale Ethan Coulter

Steven Paul Gordon

Steven Geoffrey Pickup

Terri Leigh Williams

Jack Harvey Penny

Michael Patrick Owens

Aidan Petar Wilson

Lincoln Roy Costelloe

Peter Leslie Harber

Lindon David Ramm

Robert David Wakelin

Ian Stewart Goebel

Dean Michael Mason

Kenneth Fox

Ethan James Kennedy

Pequisha Leigh Coventry

Wayne Richard Lovett

Don Terry Charles Corrigan

