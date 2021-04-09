Menu
Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9
Crime

FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
9th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

John Leslie Gray

Joel Daniel Fagan

Karsandra Helen Lee Warwick

Kellie Anne Cooke

Tua-Junior Davey

Brent Aaron David Smith

Rebecca Jayne Nash

Anthony Lyall Mayberry

Coen Andrew Rankine

Connor Paul Menzies

Peter Michael Dutton

Joshua Foster-Moore

Jessie William Nielsen

Christine Megan Robinson

Daniel Gary Monagle

Mark Brian Carroll

Matthew Dean Munro

Shane Daniel Salmond

Joshua Luke Moras

Benjamin Jay Andrews

Camilia Ann Hearn

John David Massurit

Vernon Mark Moffatt

Bailey Eric John Allen

Mathieson John Cook

Troy Phillip Dewsbury

Christopher Graeme Tory

Gavin Wade Jensen

Christopher Ross Nutt

Ashleigh Jade Anderson

Wendi Eliza-Rai Casson

Gary Russell Price

David John Egan

Tiffany-Leigh Gail Rowe

Christopher Michael Whitley

Steven John Ellis

Nicola Filippa

Brad Stewart Jones

Justin Robert Cragg

William Bernard Dowsett

Jayson Ramsey

Keanu Joe Broome

Barry John Mcdonnell

Tyronne John Spencer

Dakota Alexander Martin

Shane Douglas Crump

Daniel Clifford Rowland

Jake Warman

Darren John Crozier

Sherry Hawley

Ethan Robert Weekes

Keith James Blanch

Tammy Eileen May Bennett

Joshua Clayton Wimbus

Matthew James Wilson

Scott William Mcdermott

Monica Doris Jan Chapman

Kylene Michele Scott

Wylie Ethan Moon

Daniel John Stevens

Joel William Brown

William George Wheatley

Jed Thomas Dwyer

Trine Kauffman

Kieran Jade Brock

David Jeffrey Nykiel

Jeffrey Kenneth Behan

Benjamin John Smith

Terry Owen Sempf

Juanita Joy Smith

Peta-Maree Sandra Stevens

Paul Robert Zielke

Jessica Marie Craig

Jonathon Joel Bury

Donovan Alan Evans

Brock Joseph Parks

Emily Susan Campbell

John Arthur Lowe

Monty Charles Paul Chapman-Dynevor

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9

